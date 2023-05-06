A group of Manassas City Council members is looking to kill a proposal for workforce housing, saying the project would be too dense for the surrounding area and that it would change the neighborhood’s character.
McLean-based Elm Street Development is looking to renovate the existing 24-unit Manassas Arms apartment building at 8812 Wesley Ave., tucked between Wellington Road and Osbourn High School in what the city’s Comprehensive Plan considers the downtown area. In addition, the developer is asking for permission to add an adjacent 36 townhomes, above the 10 townhomes a proffer on the property currently allows.
To do so, the property would need a rezoning to the B-3.5 mixed-use, city center designation. Bringing the 2.62-acre parcel to 60 total units would exceed the allowable density on the site, but in return, Elm Street is proposing to set 12 of the renovated Manassas Arms units aside as affordable housing, specifically targeting city and city schools employees, giving those workers 45 days to rent the units before they hit the open market.
Originally scheduled for a City Council vote last week, the developer requested a deferral after several councilmembers raised concerns at the proposal’s public hearing earlier last month. But at last week’s meeting, a group of councilmembers moved instead to kill the proposal altogether, which would mean that a similar townhome proposal for the lot could not be resubmitted for a year.
“Under the proposed rezoning, the density would be almost 23 units per acre, consisting of the existing 24 multifamily units and 36 new townhomes. That increased density at this location would adversely affect the adjacent neighborhood of detached single-family homes, which is inconsistent with the Comprehensive Plan’s directive,” Councilmember Tom Osina said. “On balance, the rezoning falls short of our goal of creating a convenient, attractive and harmonious community.”
The current Manassas Arms apartment building has been considered affordable by city standards for nearly 30 years using Low Income Housing Tax Credits. But the owner of the building has indicated that once the current tax credits expire in 2026, he won’t be reapplying and plans to convert them to market-rate housing.
With that being the case, Councilmember Mark Wolfe said he was hardly a fan of the current proposal as presented. But pushing off any redevelopment proposal for another year with the city standing to lose the affordability designation of 24 units in 2026 didn’t make sense, said Wolfe. Instead, the council should wait to see what the developer comes back with in May, he added.
“They will not be renewing the affordable housing status of the property when it expires in 2026 if nothing else is done, which I would expect in the marketplace that exists today,” Wolfe said.
Councilmember Theresa Coates-Ellis, meanwhile, called outright denying the proposal – which city staff said fits the Comprehensive Plan and had a unanimous recommendation from the city’s Planning Commission – a “slap in the face.”
Vice Mayor Pam Sebesky and Councilmember Sonia Vasquez Luna joined Osina in his push to kill the project, saying that they wanted developers and others to know that they supported affordable and workforce housing, just not at the current location.
“We are about this type of development being multi-tiered, affordable stuff that would be attractive to entry-level employees within our city, but that doesn’t mean that this particular location at this particular time is fitting our Comprehensive Plan,” Sebesky said. “It is going to dramatically change the character of that neighborhood.”
Osina’s motion to deny approval outright was ultimately shot down by a 3-3 vote, with Mayor Michelle Davis-Younger opting instead to push the vote to May 22 to see if the developer could amend the proposal to make it more palatable to a majority on the council.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.