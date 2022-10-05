The Workhouse Haunt, an immersive scare-inducing outdoor haunted trail, is returning to the Workhouse Arts Center for the Halloween season.
This year’s Haunt, titled “Nightmare Harvest,” will run on weekends from Saturday, Oct. 1, through Saturday, Nov. 5. Friday and Saturday hours are 7-11 p.m., and Sunday hours are 7-10 p.m. The Haunt will also perform on Halloween night, Monday, Oct. 31, from 7-9 p.m.
Each Friday and Saturday night from Oct. 7 through Oct. 29, live bands will perform in the Rizer Pavilion near the Haunt Bar, where guests can buy snacks and beverages. Tickets are now available for purchase, and prices start at $30 per person. Visit www.workhousearts.org for schedule and event details.
The Workhouse Haunt, a Northern Virginia tradition, serves not only as Halloween entertainment but also as an extension of the Workhouse performing arts program, allowing local youth to practice their acting skills, set production and overall theatrical skills, with the training of seasoned professionals,
Guests will travel in small groups for a frightening 30-minute experience that brings them next to the site’s abandoned, historic buildings and into the dark woods, where they will encounter terrifying characters and sights. Tickets are sold online only, via timed entry, and advance purchase is highly recommended to reserve a time slot.
The preview night Oct. 1 honored first responders, veterans, active military, teachers and healthcare workers with free admission on that evening. In addition, throughout the event, the Lorton Community Action Center is encouraging guests to donate food and other items when they attend the Haunt.
Food trucks, soft drinks, wine and themed-specialty drinks will be available for purchase on site. Bunnyman Brewing will be the exclusive beer vendor for the Haunt and will feature selections of microbrews.
Want to go? Buy tickets at InsideNoVaTix.com.
