As the world topped 10 million coronavirus cases, the spread of the virus in Northern Virginia continues to stabilize, according to Sunday's report from the Virginia Department of Health.

Johns Hopkins University, which has been tracking the spread of COVID-19 since the pandemic began, reports 10.02 million cases worldwide as of late Sunday morning. About a quarter of those, 2.5 million, are in the United States. Brazil has the next highest number of cases, 1.3 million, followed by Russia, India and the United Kingdom.

Worldwide deaths from the disease are nearing 500,000, according to the Johns Hopkins tracker, also with about a quarter of those, 125,000, in the United States.

Locally, Sunday's report was more positive, as the health department reported just 160 new cases in Northern Virginia and 489 statewide.

In addition, hospitalizations statewide hit another low Sunday morning, at 818. And Northern Virginia hospitalizations hit a low of 225 Saturday before ticking back up to 235 on Sunday. At its peak on April 31, 818 patients were hospitalized in the region.

For the first time since it began providing data on COVID-19 cases at nursing homes, the Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association said no nursing homes were reporting problems obtaining personal protective equipment, such as gloves, masks and gowns.

Northern Virginia now accounts for 51.2% of the state's total of 61,736 cases. Northern Virginia's share of the total cases, once nearly 60%, has been slowly declining in recent weeks.

The health department reported only eight new deaths statewide linked to COVID-19, following five straight days with at least 14 deaths reported. However, six of those were in Northern Virginia. Of the state's 1,732 deaths linked to the coronavirus, more than half, 923, have been in Northern Virginia. Fairfax County alone has had more than a quarter of the deaths, with 473.

The health department's COVID-19 data is updated each morning by 10 a.m. and includes reports by local health agencies before 5 p.m. the previous day.

LATEST COVID-19 DATA

New Cases/Deaths

Northern Virginia: 160 new cases, 6 new deaths

Statewide: 489 new cases, 8 new deaths

Statewide Testing: 10,373 diagnostic tests

Overall Total

Northern Virginia: 31,631 cases, 923 deaths

Statewide: 61,736 cases, 1,732 deaths

Statewide Testing: 625,663 diagnostic tests (693,730 when including antibody tests)

Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome in Children (MIS-C) cases: 5

*Provided by Virginia Department of Health

Statewide Hospital Data

Hospitalizations: 818 (down from 819 and lowest since at least April 6)

Peak Hospitalizations: 1,625 reached May 8

Patients in ICU: 235 (up from 234)

Patients Discharged: 8,005 total

Nursing Home Data

Nursing Home Patients: 655 confirmed positive cases (down from 670 the previous day)

Homes reporting difficulty obtaining N95 masks: 0

Homes reporting difficulty obtaining isolation gowns: 0

*Provided by Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association

U.S. | World Data

U.S.: 125,538 deaths, 2.51 million cases, 679,308 recovered

World: 499,486 deaths, 10.02 million cases, 5.08 million recovered

*Provided by Johns Hopkins University