Mom Cathy and son Steven Hakun brought along a duck puppet that has been in their family since Steven was 18 months old. They’ve brought it around the world and taken pictures with it everywhere, so they said they just had to bring it to meet the world’s largest rubber duck. (WTOP/Matt Kaufax)
Cathy Hakun and her son Stephen say they knew they just had to come after they saw the duck was appearing in a town near them.
“We have a puppet duck that has been in our family since my son was 18 months old, and he got it from a daycare,” Cathy said. “We have taken that duck around the world and taking pictures of it everywhere, so we had to get a picture of it with mama duck.”
“It’s totally unique,” Stephen added. “It’s drawn a lot of international attention.”
Chandler Moore, Daniel Sydnor, Gabrielle Moore-Sydnor and Jim Moore have a house right near the water— and right next to The Warf festivities taking place. (WTOP/Matt Kaufax)
Others who live in Leonardtown say this is the busiest things have been in a while.
“We don’t normally see this many people around here,” Chandler Moore said.
The Moore family live in a house just a block from the Leonardtown Wharf where the event took place.
A family with a house right near the water near The Warf created a makeshift rest stop, with cold drinks, water for dogs, and free duck stickers for all who passed by. Chandler Moore, Daniel Sydnor, Gabrielle Moore-Sydnor and Jim Moore said that they were excited to see the duck come to the area. Some of them even dressed for the occasion. (WTOP/Matt Kaufax)
Chandler’s father Jim Moore, daughter Gabrielle Moore-Sydnor and son-in-law Daniel Sydnor all took part in putting up a “rest stop” for tourists.
Their lawn setup included a water station for dogs and free duck stickers.
“What better way to make people smile like stickers,” Gabrielle said. “No matter who you are, no matter where you’re from, that duck makes you smile.”
The Moore family welcomed people to the area with a duck-themed display outside of their home. (WTOP/Matt Kaufax)
“Make duck fest a thing!” exclaimed Gabrielle’s husband Daniel, wearing a full duck onesie.
“You are never too old to see a rubber duck and smile,” Jim added.
The Moore family handed out stickers to people visiting the area to see the duck. (WTOP/Matt Kaufax)
Friday was the first day that the giant duck was in Leonardtown. The duck is deflated at the end of the day to protect it. (WTOP/J. Brooks)
The massive duck is six stories tall, towering over these celebratory cupcakes for sale. (WTOP/J. Brooks)
Townsfolk and visitors came from all around the D.C. area to experience the giant duck, along with the live music, shops and food. (WTOP/J. Brooks)
The town welcomed the duck with decorations, but nothing to ruffle its plastic feathers. (WTOP/J. Brooks)
Leonardtown Mayor Dan Burris posed for a photo with Brooks. The mayor said having the duck parked onshore cost $9,000 — if it was in the water, Burris said it would have cost the town $100,000. (WTOP/J. Brooks)
Leonardtown residents have gotten in the spirit, including one resident who displayed their own inflatable duck in a yard. (WTOP/J. Brooks)
The duck viewing area is a short walk downhill from the parking lots. For those that would rather ride, there is a shuttle and several golf carts to traverse the hills for you. (WTOP/J. Brooks)
Mama Duck will continue its maiden voyage to Maryland when it floats over to Crisfield on Maryland’s Eastern Shore from Aug. 11-13. (WTOP/J. Brooks
