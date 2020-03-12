If you're worried you've contracted coronavirus COVID-19, the first thing you should do is call your doctor, health insurance provider or local clinic.
But getting tested isn't easy. You can’t request a test yourself, there are no testing sites and the number of tests available is extremely limited. Many doctor’s offices, clinics and hospitals are turning people away, saying they don’t have tests to offer or patients don’t meet the criteria for testing.
Gov. Ralph Northam said Virginia faces a shortage of test kits from the Centers for Disease Control, with 500 tests remaining Thursday afternoon. The criteria for those who receive state testing remains strict and includes these parameters:
- A person who had close contact with a laboratory-confirmed COVID-19 patient within 14 days of onset AND fever or signs/symptoms of a lower respiratory illness
- A person with travel to a country with a Level 2 or 3 Travel Advisory or an area with confirmed ongoing community transmission within 14 days of onset AND has fever and signs/symptoms of a lower respiratory illness AND tested negative for influenza on initial work-up (rapid or confirmatory)
- A person who resides in a nursing home or long-term care facility AND who has fever or signs/symptoms of a lower respiratory illness AND who tested negative for influenza on initial work-up (rapid or confirmatory) ) AND a respiratory virus panel negative for all pathogens AND no alternative diagnosis
State health officials are now encouraging tests by private labs. Some private testing is available, including a commercial lab test at Sentara Healthcare, which operates Sentara Northern Virginia Medical Center in Woodbridge. LabCorp and Quest Diagnostics have also developed their owns tests for doctors and health care providers.
For the private testing, clinicians who want to test patients who do not meet the state criteria should check their laboratory partners about testing availability, and "use their judgment to determine if a patient has signs and symptoms compatible with COVID-19 and whether the patient should be tested," the Virginia Department of Health said in a statement.
Many health insurance providers and local health officials are encouraging those with flu or coronavirus symptoms to consult with a health professional through telemedicine to determine if coronavirus testing is appropriate.
Sentara Healthcare, for example, is having Optima Health handle COVID-19 screening and is helping members manage testing and treatment by:
- Waiving out-of-pocket member costs associated with COVID-19 diagnostic testing at any in-network lab location for all commercial, Medicaid or Medicare Advantage members.
- Offering tele-health visits free to members (i.e., no member co-pays or cost-share) for in-network virtual care partners. Tele-Health options include Sentara Video Visits between 7a.m. and 7 p.m. and our 24-hour partner organization, MDLIVE.
Stopping the spread of COVID-19 if you are sick
If you are sick with COVID-19 or suspect you are infected, the CDC recommends the following steps to help prevent the disease from spreading to people in your home and community:
Stay home: People who are mildly ill with COVID-19 are able to isolate at home during their illness. You should restrict activities outside your home, except for getting medical care.
Avoid public areas: Do not go to work, school, or public areas.
Avoid public transportation: Avoid using public transportation, ride-sharing, or taxis.
Isolate: Separate yourself from other people and animals in your home
Call ahead: If you have a medical appointment, call the healthcare provider and tell them that you have or may have COVID-19. This will help the healthcare provider’s office take steps to keep other people from getting infected or exposed.
Cover: Cover your mouth and nose with a tissue when you cough or sneeze.
Dispose: Throw used tissues in a lined trash can.
Wash hands: Immediately wash your hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds or, if soap and water are not available, clean your hands with an alcohol-based hand sanitizer that contains at least 60% alcohol.
For more information on symptoms, testing and current cases, see www.vdh.virginia.gov/surveillance-and-investigation/novel-coronavirus/.
