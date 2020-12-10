A Maryland man has been arrested after robbing a bank in Manassas a little over week after he tried to rob another bank in Woodbridge, police say.
On Monday, Prince William County police, in coordination with the FBI, and Manassas, Fairfax and Arlington police, arrested Wesley Philip Wilson, 40, in connection with the Nov. 25 attempted robbery at the TD Bank at 13630 Foulger Square in Woodbridge.
Wilson taken into custody by Fairfax County police officers after a Monday morning robbery at the TD Bank in the City of Manassas, Prince William County police spokeswoman Renee Carr said.
Wilson, of Upper Marlboro, Maryland, was charged with attempted robbery and use of a firearm in a felony, Carr said. Information on charges in Manassas wasn't immediately available.
