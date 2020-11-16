Arlington National Cemetery tonight announced "with great regret" the cancellation of this year's Wreaths Across America scheduled for Dec. 19 due to the spread of COVID-19 across the D.C. area.
The decision came after a "thorough analysis" of this year's event, cemetery officials said they can't implement "sufficient controls to mitigate the risks" associated with the size of the event while still conducting a respectful and honorable public event. This decision applies only to Arlington National Cemetery and Soldiers and Airmen’s Home National Cemetery.
“We did not make this decision lightly. Despite the controls developed to disperse potential crowds in time and space, and required personal safety protocols, we determined that hosting any event of this scale risked compromising our ability to accomplish our core mission of laying veterans and their eligible family members to rest,” said Karen Durham-Aguilera, Executive Director, Office of Army National Cemeteries and Arlington National Cemetery. “We reviewed various options to safely execute this long standing event and held numerous consultations with WAA leadership and local government and public health officials, although this is disappointing for so many, we could no longer envision a way to safely accommodate the large number of visitors we typically host during this event.”
The cemetery's most sacred mission to lay our nation’s veterans and their family members to rest continues during the pandemic, officials said.
"In order to ensure its primary mission takes place, and to protect its workforce and visitors, the cemetery is taking this proactive step to adhere to the guidance outlined by the CDC to prevent contracting or spreading respiratory illnesses like the flu or COVID-19," officials said in a news release.
“Our strong hope is to be able to resume hosting this great event next year in 2021,” said Charles “Ray” Alexander, Superintendent, Arlington National Cemetery. “While many of our families and visitors associate the wreath event with the holiday season, we thank all the thousands of volunteers who had planned to take this time to Honor, Remember, and Explore those who are laid to rest at our nation’s most hallowed ground. We invite everyone to virtually visit the cemetery through our multimedia platforms @ArlingtonNatl.”
Family pass holders and visitors are still welcome to visit the cemetery on their own schedules and place graveside tributes of privately purchased flowers or wreaths in accordance with our floral policy, located on the cemetery website at www.arlingtoncemetery.mil/Funerals/After-the-Funeral/Floral-Wreath-Tributes-at-Gravesite.
