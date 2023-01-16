Volunteers are needed to assist with the wreath retirement event, known as “Wreaths Out,” at Arlington National Cemetery following the annual Wreaths Across America Day.
National Wreaths Across America Day 2022 took place at 3,702 participating locations across the country, including at Arlington National Cemetery, where the program originated. Volunteers placed more than 2.7 million veterans’ wreaths on headstones nationwide, saying each name out loud.
At Arlington National Cemetery, the Wreaths Across America program saw more than 28,000 volunteers place 257,000 veterans’ wreaths on Dec. 17.
The wreath retirement will be Saturday, Jan. 21, beginning at 8 a.m. No vehicular access will be allowed on cemetery grounds that day until 3 p.m. Volunteers can park in the Arlington National Cemetery parking garage starting at 8 a.m. Rideshare and taxi drivers using Memorial Avenue must drop off adjacent to the Arlington Cemetery Metro stop.
All visitors will be required to pass through the cemetery’s security screening process before entering the cemetery.
Wreaths Across America provides the following tips for volunteers:
- Give vehicles and heavy equipment the right of way and let them pass in roadways.
- Remove only Wreaths Across America veterans’ wreaths. Leave all other wreaths or decorations in place.
- Place wreaths in dumpsters positioned throughout the cemetery.
- When dumpsters are filled, do not pile wreaths next to them. Carry wreaths to unfilled dumpsters.
- Do not jump or climb on wreaths in dumpsters to compress them.
Each of the live, balsam wreaths was donated by a private citizen or organization and placed on grave markers by volunteers as a small gesture of gratitude for the freedoms Americans enjoy.
