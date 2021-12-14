The annual Wreaths Across America escort of handmade, balsam wreaths destined for Arlington National Cemetery will begin arriving in town this Friday.
The annual convoy of wreaths, originating in Maine and ending at Arlington National Cemetery, includes over 75 tractor-trailers and numerous support vehicles that will reach the cemetery at various times throughout the day.
On Saturday, several thousand volunteers will descend upon the cemetery and help lay wreaths on every gravesite throughout the property beginning at 8 a.m.
The public can anticipate large crowds and heavy pedestrian traffic related to the event, Arlington County officials said in a news release.
Traffic is expected to be impacted in and around the immediate area and motorists are advised to allow for extended travel times and seek alternate routes to reduce road congestion.
Road Closures
The Arlington County Police Department and its partnering law enforcement agencies will close roads and monitor traffic conditions in order to accommodate the event. Volunteers and the public should be aware of the following potential disruptions on Saturday from 5 a.m. until about 2 p.m.
Southgate Road, between Columbia Pike and S. Oak Street, will be closed and restricted to authorized vehicles only. Temporary “No Parking” signs will be posted and vehicles in violation will be towed.
Marshall Drive, between N. Meade Street and Route 110, will be closed and restricted to authorized traffic only.
N. Meade Street will be closed from 14th Street N. to Marshall Drive, except for local residents and those using the Wright Gate to access Joint Base Myer-Henderson Hall.
Memorial Avenue, from Memorial Circle to the Cemetery entrance will be closed. Access to the Memorial Bridge from southbound George Washington Parkway and northbound Route 110 will also be closed.
Additional road closures will be implemented in locations along Interstate 395, the George Washington Parkway, Joint Base Myer-Henderson Hall, and the Pentagon Reservation by the Virginia State Police, United States Park Police, Joint Base Myer-Henderson Hall Police, and the Pentagon Force Protection Agency.
Other roads not listed may be closed for short durations at the discretion of law enforcement and in the interest of public safety, Arlington officials said.
Motorists are reminded that parking on the shoulder of Route 110 is strictly prohibited. Any vehicle that is left unattended will be towed at the owner’s expense. Stopping or standing in the travel lanes to discharge or pick up passengers is also prohibited, and police officers will be patrolling along Route 110 to address observed violations of applicable traffic laws.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.