From May 11-13, Wreaths Across America will be participating in a historic three-day event in Washington D.C. on the National Mall as part of the 50th anniversary of The United States of America Vietnam War Commemoration.
The VWC will be hosting an interactive and immersive experience that will feature over 90 participating organizations and is open to the public. The event, called “Welcome Home! A Nation Honors our Vietnam Veterans and Their Families,” was created to serve as a learning opportunity for people of all ages.
WAA’s Mobile Education Exhibit is currently on a national tour and will be on display as part of the event’s Camp Legacy which will be set up at both the JFK Hockey Fields and West Potomac Park and will be open for free tours. The MEE is traveling to Washington D.C. to support the event and share the yearlong mission to remember, honor and teach.
Wreaths Across America Radio will be broadcasting live from the MEE over the three days. The radio team will be speaking with Vietnam veterans as well as other onsite veteran service organizations.
In addition, on May 11 from 5-8 p.m., Wreaths Across America Radio will broadcast live LIVE from the Library of Congress. The event is open to the public and free to attend, but online registration is required and can be found and open to the public to attend, however, on-line registrations are required and can be found at the Library of Congress’ website.
“Being part of a historic event is something we wish every American could experience,” said WAA Executive Director Karen Worcester. “Now, with our Mobile Education Exhibit we can be a part of this meaningful event and thanks to Wreaths Across America Radio, we’ll be able to share it with all those who wished they could be there. We are both grateful and excited to share these important experiences with our supporters as we continue to Remember, Honor and Teach all year round.”
The festivities will commence May 11 at 11 a.m. with an opening ceremony at the west end of the JFK Hockey Fields. A ribbon cutting with special remarks and a flyover by four Vietnam War period Huey helicopters in a 4-ship formation will formally open Camp Legacy.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.