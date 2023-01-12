The Wreaths Across America national nonprofit has announced that its theme for 2023 is “Serve and Succeed.”
The organization said in a news release that the inspiration for this year’s theme came while discussing the significance of 2022’s theme, “Find a Way to Serve,” and the need to continue to stress the importance of service and the positive ways it can impact lives.
Wreaths Across America said this year it plans to focus on the storylines of veterans and military families who have found success through their own service, while also highlighting local volunteers across the country and the success that comes from serving their communities. The organization will continue to support and bring attention to the needs of the veteran community while also showcasing the continued contributions of those who serve.
“There are many ways to serve your community and country, and just as many definitions of success,” said Karen Worcester, executive director of Wreaths Across America. “We hope through focusing on those stories of success we will help change the dialogue around what it means to serve your country.”
Wreaths Across America volunteers work year-round to ensure military laid to rest are remembered, their families and living veterans are honored, and the next generation is taught about the value of freedom.
This year, National Wreaths Across America Day is Dec. 16. It is a free event and open to the public. For more information on how to locally or sponsor a wreath, visit www.wreathsacrossamerica.org.
