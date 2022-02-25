Sites in Sterling, Woodbridge and near Dumfries have been targeted for a new Washington Commanders football stadium, according to a report Friday from Washington television station WUSA9.

The newly renamed NFL team, based in Ashburn, wants to build a $3 billion stadium and mixed-use development to begin using after its current lease expires at FedEx Field in Landover, Md., in 2027. Legislation that would create a Football Stadium Authority that could sell bonds to support construction of the stadium is making its way through the Virginia General Assembly. The bonds would be paid off with revenue generated by the stadium and surrounding development.

WUSA9 said it had seen team documents that show three proposed stadium sites in Virginia:

The current site of the Loudoun Quarries, off Sterling Road in Loudoun County just east of Route 28 and Dulles International Airport.

A site off Telegraph and Summit School roads in Woodbridge in Prince William County.

The Potomac Shores development near Dumfries in Prince William.

Of the three sites, only the Loudoun site is near a Metrorail line. The Silver Line extension, projected to open later this spring, includes a stop at Innovation Center, which is near the Loudoun Quarries site.

Potomac Shores, a largely residential development along the Potomac River east of Interstate 95, is along the CSX rail lines, and a Virginia Railway Express station is planned there, although construction has been delayed several times.

The Woodbridge site is west of Interstate 95, just north of Potomac Mills Mall. Prince William is working on an extension of Summit School Road through the property to the Horner Road Park-and-Ride lot off I-95.

Both the District of Columbia and Maryland are expected to make pitches for the Commanders stadium. The team played at RFK Stadium in Washington before moving to FedEx Field in 1997.

The team's effort to get state help for the stadium could also be complicated by the NFL's investigation of harassment complaints against co-owner Dan Snyder. Several Virginia legislators have brought that issue up during debate over the stadium authority bill.

In addition, U.S. Rep Don Beyer, who represents Virginia's 8th District, which includes Alexandria and Arlington, is among a group of Congressmen who introduced legislation this week that would eliminate government subsidies and the use of municipal bonds for professional sports stadiums.