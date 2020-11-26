Every year, when the weather turns cold, one thing children across Northern Virginia look forward to is meeting Santa Claus and his elves.
And while COVID-19 case counts are rising and new restrictions are being imposed, Santa will still be making appearances at many area shopping malls and other events. The experience of visiting with him will look different, though, due to a variety of social distancing and sanitary measures.
Potomac Mills Mall in Woodbridge is hosting socially distanced pictures and visits with Santa starting Friday, Nov. 27, and continuing through Christmas Eve.
During the event, Santa and his elves will all be wearing masks, and visitors are asked to do the same. The mall said advance reservations are strongly encouraged, and can be made at its website: simon.com/potomacmills.
At Spotsylvania Towne Centre in Fredericksburg, Santa will visit with children behind an acrylic shield. Children will sit on a bench in front of both the shield and Santa, instead of on his lap.
Joe Bell, director of corporate communications for Cafaro, which owns the mall, said the precautions are “designed to give everyone a little space for health reasons” — as well as sanity.
Santa’s booth, which debuted Nov. 14 and runs through Dec. 24, is sanitized after each visit.
“We went into the holiday season knowing there would be some challenges,” Bell said, “but we want to preserve the magic of Santa and the Christmas experience this year.”
Bell said the shield isn’t visible in photos, due to photo filters and angled lighting.
Fair Oaks Mall in Fairfax is hosting Santa’s Flight Academy, a socially distanced event with heightened cleaning protocols in which children can take pictures and visit with Santa from Nov. 27 to Dec. 24.
During the event, Santa will maintain a 6-foot distance from guests at all times and will be wearing a mask, something also required for guests 2 and up. All photo sessions are by reservation only and require prepayment, both of which can be done at shopfairoaksmall.com
While Santa’s Flight Academy will run this year, other special Santa events at Fair Oaks Mall will not in light of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“We will not be hosting Santa Paws or other special holiday Santa events this year,” the mall said in a statement.
Santa has also made his way to Tysons Corner Center, which will hold contactless visits and photo sessions with him through Dec. 24. During the event, Santa and his team of elves will be wearing masks, something also required of all guests ages 5 and up, and will practice social distancing.
There will also be deep cleanings of the visit location, and hand sanitizer will be available upon entering and exiting the location. To ensure social distancing, it is recommended that guests make a reservation to visit Santa at tysonscornercenter.com/SantaPhotos.
However, Tysons Corner Center said in a statement, “A visit with Santa is always free and available without a reservation as social distancing requirements allow.”
Outside of shopping malls, Santa is also making appearances at several local festivals and parades.
He will be in attendance and taking visits at HolidayFest in Occoquan on Saturday, Dec. 12, and will be visiting neighborhoods in Manassas with a firetruck, ambulance, and a few parade floats on Dec. 5 as a reworked version of the city’s now postponed Christmas parade. According to the city, Santa will take the reverse parade route through downtown Manassas, up Mathis Avenue and onto Liberia Avenue and will then visit several neighborhoods. To find out where Santa is, the city plans to release a Santa tracker.
Dr. Anthony Fauci, the nation's leading infectious disease expert, told USA Today last week that children shouldn’t worry about whether Santa will be able to visit their homes this year.
“Santa is exempt from this because Santa, of all the good qualities, has a lot of good innate immunity,” Fauci told the paper. “Santa is not going to be spreading any infections to anybody.”
Free-lance writer Tracy Bell contributed to this article.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.