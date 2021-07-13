A young man and a 13-year-old boy were struck by gunfire late Monday in the Southbridge area outside Dumfries.
The victims reported they and other people were in the 17300 block of Sligo Loop at 11:36 p.m. when they heard gunshots, Prince William County police Master Officer Renee Carr said. They fled and police were contacted.
The 18-year-old suffered injuries that didn't appear life-threatening and was taken to a nearby hospital. The 13-year-old declined treatment, Carr said.
A police K-9 searched the area for any suspects but couldn't find anyone. While canvassing, officers located an unoccupied vehicle that sustained damage consistent with being shot by projectiles.
The shooting followed a report of shots fired at 11:01 p.m. nearby in Dumfries, where a gunman fired toward a man running in the 4000 block of Mammoth Cave Loop, Carr said.
A gray Nissan Altima was also in the area at the time of the shooting and fled quickly after the encounter. A police K-9 searched the area for any individuals involved in the incident who were not located.
While canvassing, officers did find an occupied residence that sustained damage consistent with being struck by a projectile. No injuries or additional property damage were reported.
It's unknown if the two cases are related.
(1) comment
Get out of this puddle of filth while you still can, this is just the beginning of the chaos.
But at least you'll be able to bet on historical horses down the street. So that may make you want to stay a bit longer.
