A 19-year-old man died Saturday night after falling through the ice at a Haymarket pond.
Fire crews pulled the man from the icy water in the 6000 block of Erinblair Loop in the Piedmont community about 9:54 p.m., Prince William County Police Officer Adam Beard said.
He was taken to a nearby hospital, where he was pronounced dead. Police have not released his name.
Several other people were injured and taken to the hospital, but Beard did not know how many, or if their injuries were due to exposure to the cold or falling through the ice.
Fire officials say our area rarely produces ice of the quality and thickness necessary for safe outdoor recreation.
"Ice that is formed during a continuous, hard freeze, typical of northern climates, is much stronger than ice formed during temperatures that repeatedly fluctuate above and below the freezing mark," Prince William County Fire and Rescue said in a news release. "Ice that forms where water levels change frequently, or where the water is moving, such as storm water ponds, rivers, and streams is especially dangerous because its thickness will vary with the conditions and may contain cracks."
Areas inhabited by waterfowl, such as ducks or geese, can contain patches of very thin ice due to the birds’ swimming and feeding activities which have kept the water “open” longer than surrounding surfaces, the release said.
Moderate to severe hypothermia can occur in less than 10 minutes. The window of opportunity for a successful rescue closes rapidly beyond that time. Therefore, the primary challenge for rescuers is time, the release said.
If someone falls through the ice you should:
- Call 911 immediately.
- DO NOT go onto the ice to rescue them.
- Safely reach out to the victim by providing them something that will help them stay afloat.
Acting Fire Chief James Forgo, of the Prince William County Department of Fire and Rescue System, urges anyone who sees someone on ice to warn them it is not safe.
“Ice recreation is best sought on skating rinks, pavilions, or other locations specifically designed for that purpose,” Keen said, “and not the dangerous, naturally occurring ice that forms on area waters.”
