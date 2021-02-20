A young man was killed and a juvenile injured in a Friday night shooting at an Annandale apartment complex.
Police were called to the 4100 block of Wadsworth Court just before 11 p.m. for the report of a person shot and found the juvenile suffering gunshot wounds to the lower body in a nearby apartment. Officers also located Anthony Isai Benitez, 18, of Fairfax, suffering from gunshot wounds to his upper body in the parking lot, Fairfax County police said in a news release.
Life saving measures were attempted, but Benitez was pronounced dead at the scene by fire and rescue personnel. The juvenile was treated at a nearby hospital for his injuries and later released.
Preliminarily, detectives have determined the two victims were outside of an apartment building when a group of individuals approached then began shooting at them. Multiple cartridge casings were found in the parking lot and several vehicles as well as a building was damaged as a result of the gunfire, the release said. Officers did not find anyone else who reported injuries.
This morning, the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner ruled the death a homicide following an autopsy. This is an active investigation and detectives continue to conduct interviews and process evidence.
Victim specialists from our Major Crimes Bureau’s Victim Services Division have been assigned to ensure the victim’s family is receiving appropriate resources and assistance.
Detectives are asking anyone with information regarding this incident to call the Major Crimes Bureau at 703-246-7800, option 2.
This is being investigated as the second homicide year to date in Fairfax County.
