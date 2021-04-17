Young Montclair woman’s vaccine inspires clinic nursing team

Alireza “Haj” Hajaligholi said he felt as if he’d won the lottery the moment his daughter got her second COVID-19 vaccine.
The shot marked the end of a year of isolation and worry for the Montclair single father and sole caregiver to his eldest, Chloe, who has Down syndrome and a host of associated medical problems.
Hajaligholi has raised his two daughters alone since their mother died in 2009, when the girls were 11 and 12. Chloe, 23, suffers from physical problems that make mobility difficult, as well as severe obsessive-compulsive disorder, which makes her hard to manage at times, her father said.
Her journey to receive a COVID-19 vaccine inspired nurses and staff at Novant Health UVA Health System to work with schools in the Prince William Health District to offer sensory-friendly clinics for students with disabilities or special needs.
“The vaccine process can be difficult to tolerate for individuals with special needs,” said Tori Martin, clinical nurse educator for Novant. “Everyone who comes through the clinics is so unique, and it has been a true pleasure to facilitate the vaccinations for all. For some of these families, the special accommodations were a sweet welcome back into a sense of normalcy after such a trying year.”
Before COVID-19, Chloe’s life was pretty full. She went swimming every week, took walks and spent time with nearby family.
“She loves to go out, loves to be around family and other people,” Hajaligholi said. “But that completely was stopped. Due to her situation, if she got COVID, treatment would be nearly impossible. I thought it was a death sentence for her if she got it.”
So when vaccine rollouts began, Hajaligholi signed up and called regularly trying to get the shot for his oldest daughter.
“I ended up getting it first before her … I’m 69 years old,” he said. “So I thought, ‘Now I’m protected, I don’t have to worry about dying; I can take care of my kids.’ But that made me more anxious for Chloe to get it.”
Hajaligholi was also anxious about the vaccine process. Invited to a Novant vaccine clinic at the Prince William County Public Schools Kelly Leadership Center, he worried how he would keep Chloe under control in line. He brought a friend to help, but the clinic workers couldn’t let the friend in.
“Chloe doesn’t have tolerance to stand in line, but they accommodated us immediately and got us right through,” Hajaligholi said. “Of course she made a big fuss and we had to promise her fast food as a reward.”
Clinic workers helped the family through Chloe’s second vaccine, too.
“Vaccinating Chloe is something I may never forget,” Martin said. “Like other individuals with special needs who have come to our clinics, Chloe arrived scared and already on high alert because of her heightened fear of medical procedures. A hospitalization due to COVID-19 would have put a great deal of stress on her, her father and her sister. That’s why getting this vaccine was a very big deal to this family.”
For Hajaligholi and his family, life is starting to go back to a little bit of normalcy.
“And of course now, she can see her grandmother, she can see her uncles, she can see her cousins. She loves to go out, she loves to see people,” Hajaligholi said. “For a year, we didn’t go out or see anyone. Every small thing we take for granted every day, it comes to be a huge thing.”
