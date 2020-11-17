Younger residents are making up an increasing portion of Northern Virginia's new COVID-19 cases as numbers continue to spike in both the region and statewide.

According to demographic data compiled by the Northern Virginia Regional Commission, the 20-29 and 30-39 age groups, which make up about 29% of the region's population combined, are accounting for about 40% of the new COVID-19 cases.

However, case numbers in the 40-49 age group increased last week to their highest level since late spring, and numbers also jumped dramatically in the 10-19 age group. The commission noted that some of the increase could be due to increased testing of younger individuals, as well as the staggered return to school and resumption of activities.

The numbers come, however, as the Fairfax County school district has decided to delay its resumption of in-person classes for at least two weeks, and area teachers' unions are calling on other school districts to follow suit.

Based on race and ethnicity, Hispanics in Northern Virginia continue to make up the highest proportion of cases, but the gap has narrowed since the spring as the state and region targeted educational messages to that community. Hispanics still make up about 37.5% of the region's new cases, even though they comprise only about 18% of the population, the regional commission reported.

The second largest number of cases is among white non-Hispanic residents, who make up about half the population and about 34% of all new cases currently.

The updated demographic information comes as Virginia hit another new peak for COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, with the state Department of Health reporting 2,125 new cases, the second highest daily number ever. That increased the state's seven-day average to 1,692.9, a new record and an increase of 10.9% from a week earlier.

In Northern Virginia, 516 new cases were reported Tuesday, raising the region's seven-day average to 468.3, its highest level since June 2. The region's average peaked at 685.3 on May 31.

Southwest Virginia, the hottest spot for new cases over the past several weeks, reported 550 new cases Tuesday, and its average stands at 420.1.

Hospitalizations also continue to soar statewide. On Tuesday morning, the Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association reported that 1,392 patients were hospitalized statewide for treatment of COVID-19, the most since May 31. Of those, 362 are being treated in Northern Virginia, the most since June 11.

The number of patients being treated in intensive care units around the state also is at its highest level since Aug. 25.

Demand for testing has picked up over the past week as well. Prince William County reported Monday that two testing sites were at capacity, and on Tuesday morning the county said that a testing site at James Long Park in Haymarket reached capacity an hour after opening.

The health department reported 29 new deaths related to COVID-19 statewide Tuesday, but none was in Northern Virginia.

LATEST COVID-19 DATA

New Cases/Deaths

Northern Virginia: 516 new cases, 0 new deaths.

Statewide: 2,125 new cases, 29 new deaths.

Statewide Testing: 25,024 diagnostic test results reported

Overall Total

Northern Virginia: 65,390 cases, 1,259 deaths.

Statewide: 206,762 cases, 3,835 deaths

Statewide Testing: 2.96 million diagnostic tests (3.21 million when including antibody tests)

Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome in Children (MIS-C) cases: 11

*Provided by Virginia Department of Health. The health department's COVID-19 data is updated each morning by 10 a.m. and includes reports by local health agencies before 5 p.m. the previous day.

Statewide Hospital and Nursing Home Data

Hospitalizations: 1,392 (up from 1,337 the previous day and most since May 31)

Peak Hospitalizations: 1,625 reached May 8

Patients in ICU: 272 (up from 263 the previous day)

Patients Discharged: 22,466 total

Nursing Home Patients: 1,061 (up from 1,104 on Saturday and highest since data first reported June 23; no report on Sundays or Mondays)

*Provided by Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association

For updated national and international COVID-19 data, visit the Johns Hopkins University coronavirus dashboard.