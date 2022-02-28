Gov. Glenn Youngkin on Monday announced state investment in an expansion of Alarm.com’s Tysons’s headquarters that the company hopes will create 180 new jobs.
The Fairfax-based security technology company is receiving $2.6 million in incentives from Virginia for its expansion. According to Alarm.com press materials, the company already employs about 700 people in Virginia, providing network operations and cloud-based services for home and business security companies like ADT.
Youngkin was at the company’s Tyson’s offices Monday morning to celebrate the announcement. The state’s investment, he said, would support the company’s research and development. And according to Youngkin, the 180 news jobs will be in video analytics, facial recognition, mobile services and more.
“A top priority of our administration is to grow, and one of the things we know is when we grow and we create jobs together … we can foster an environment that creates opportunity across the Commonwealth, opportunity that lifts up all Virginians,” Youngkin said in a press conference. “These are the jobs that underpin our economy of the future.”
Also on hand Monday morning were Fairfax Board of County Supervisors Chair Jeffrey McKay and Fairfax County Economic Development Authority CEO Victor Hoskins. McKay said that it’s the county’s inclusive and welcoming nature, as well as its highly-rated school system, that draws investments from private companies and talent to staff them.
Steve Trundle, Alarm.com’s president and CEO, said the company had grown from a handful of employees and 5,000 square feet over 20 years ago. Since then, it’s grown to 700 Virginia-based employees and 200,000 square feet in Fairfax County.
“We find this to be a great market to recruit. There’s a lot of university access here, a lot of STEM skill sets. But we also are successful bringing people here, and the quality of our school systems, for example, in this area really makes a difference.”
The expansion comes as the area’s commercial real estate market continues to sputter after nearly two years of work-from-home for many businesses. According to the latest Virginia Realtors report on commercial real estate in the Commonwealth, more office space has been vacated than leased (known as net absorption) for six straight quarters, but was negative by its smallest amount since the start of the pandemic last quarter. “A significant share of positive net absorption was associated with sublease activity in Northern Virginia,” the report says.
The statewide office vacancy rate has also stabilized, but is still higher than pre-pandemic levels. The report says that elevated rate is still driven in large part by vacancies in Northern Virginia, where vacancies are still a percentage point higher than they were before the pandemic. At the same time, very little new office space was delivered in 2021 across the state, but there’s still lots under construction.
“In Q4 there was an estimated 5.8 million square feet of office space under construction in Virginia. Nearly 90% of the new office construction is taking place in the Northern Virginia region,” the report says.
Hoskins said that Fairfax is facing the same slowed office market as everyone else, but that the county has to continue to invest in new jobs and businesses regardless of what’s happening in real estate.
“It’s the whole nation. It’s every market in the United States and, by the way, it’s international markets too. And what this is is a period of adjustment,” Hoskins said Monday. “ … In time, it’ll all shake out, but the bottom line is that continued job growth is good for an economy. The opposite is shrinking job growth, which is bad for an economy.”
