Gov. Glenn Youngkin on Thursday announced his administration's COVID Action Plan and another executive orders to provide hospitals, health systems, nursing facilities, and other healthcare providers the tools necessary to combat COVID-19.
The plan also includes issuing "clear testing guidelines to prioritize the use of COVID rapid tests and marshaling further resources to encourage Virginians to get the vaccine," the governor's office said in a news release.
“While many families have experienced tragedy over the last two years, Virginians have truly embodied the spirit of Virginia as they came together to fight a common enemy—COVID-19,” Youngkin said in the statement. “Today’s announcements are designed to give Virginians the tools and resources needed to make the best decisions for their families, strengthen our hospital systems, and ensure a strong recovery as we encounter new challenges associated with the pandemic that has become part of our everyday life.”
Youngkin said his admininstration will devote additional resources and efforts to encouraging the nearly 1.6 million Virginians who are still unvaccinated to get the COVID-19 vaccine. Data shows that people vaccinated from COVID-19 are four times less likely to be hospitalized than those who are not, the release said.
Youngkin's plan for vaccines includes:
- Directing the Secretary of Health to re-prioritize resources toward vaccine education and outreach, including expanded efforts in disproportionately unvaccinated communities.
- Plans to host and attend COVID-19 vaccine events across the Commonwealth.
- Working with governors across the country to learn best practices on vaccine education.
Youngkin also issued executive order #11 to give healthcare providers flexibility and support to battle staffing shortages caused by the COVID-19 pandemic and "unconstitutional federal mandates on healthcare workers," the release said.
Youngkin's actions include:
- Allowing hospitals and nursing homes to rapidly expand bed capacity by waiving regulations.
- Providing flexibility for qualified out-of-state nurses and healthcare professionals to practice in Virginia.
- Creating appropriate exemptions to scope of practice requirements to allow healthcare providers to care for patients in this difficult time.
- Expanding the number of providers available to offer the COVID-19 vaccine.
- Expanding flexibility, overtime hours and availably for personal care workers.
The governor's office will also prioritize testing guidelines to mitigate supply-chain shortages for COVID-19 tests. The governor will discourage mass testing for the purposes of pre-screening, discourage asymptomatic individuals from testing, and urge healthy individuals with mild symptoms to stay home and use discretion on testing, the release said.
Youngkin's actions include:
- Expedite pending orders of rapid tests.
- Redeploy unused tests at state agencies and other non-essential facilities to schools, hospitals, and nursing facilities.
- Directing the State Health Commissioner to issue new guidelines that prioritize the use of rapid tests for key categories including students potentially exposed to COVID-19 who need to test to remain in school, essential healthcare workers and other essential workers, vulnerable residents in nursing facilities and over the age of 65 and those with serious medical conditions and their caregivers.
(1) comment
O.k., fair enough,
So long as this the following doesn't start happening in the Commonwealth, or any other state for that matter, which will be coming soon to a District of Columbia near you.
Well, perhaps not. The government vibe is so staunch in the District, the willing participants do not necessarily comprise of what a New Yorker would:
https://twitter.com/L2FTV
