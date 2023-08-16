Gov. Glenn Youngkin and other Virginia officials on Wednesday gathered on Interstate 95 in Stafford County for a ribbon-cutting ceremony to celebrate the opening of a 10-mile "FredEx" Express Lanes extension between Aquia Harbour and Fredericksburg.
The stretch of lanes between Garrisonville Road and Route 17 are expected to open southbound at 10 p.m. on Thursday. The lanes will be ready for northbound traffic Friday morning.
The remainder of the project along the I-95 corridor is expected to open later in 2023, providing access to Marine Corps Base Quantico, direct access to Courthouse Road and entry to Express Lanes from the I-95 north local lanes.
When completed, the project will connect the Fredericksburg area via Express Lanes to I-395 and the Pentagon, according to Amanda Baxter, senior vice president of Virginia market and operations at Transurban North America, which oversees the project.
Transportation officials project that the new toll lanes will see a 66% increase in capacity during rush hour and save travelers as much as 35 minutes on a trip from Washington, D.C. to Fredericksburg.
High occupancy vehicles with three or more passengers, motorcyclists and commuter buses will be able to use the lanes without paying a toll. Tolls are priced in line with the existing Express Lanes and will adjust in real time as traffic patterns change. Toll revenue generated through the lanes will go toward additional transit projects, according to Baxter.
“Yes, I have sat out here in traffic, and yes, I have sat out here and muttered a few things under my breath that required me to confess on Sunday,” Youngkin told a crowd inside a tent along the new extension. “But today we are collectively saying an amen, hallelujah.”
The Republican governor was joined by Sen. Tim Kaine and Rep. Abigail Spanberger, both Democrats, along with Virginia Secretary of Transportation Sheppard Miller III. Chair of the Stafford County Board of Supervisors Pamela Yeung also spoke. Most who spoke said the new lanes would provide them personal benefit as they travel across Northern Virginia and into D.C.
“We have a very simple rule in my life, in my family, in my office: If the Express Lanes are headed in the direction you want to go, always take them,” Spanberger said. “You will never regret it.”
With the added lanes, the I-95 and I-395 Express Lanes are now the longest reversible road in the United States. Officials expect the lanes to ease congestion along one of the worst traffic bottlenecks in the nation.
“I leave Richmond every Monday morning, drive to DC, come back at the end of the week on 95 -- [I] even have camped on I-95 once,” said Kaine, who was stranded in the interstate overnight in the winter of 2022 during an infamous snowstorm that halted traffic for more than 24 hours. He said the opening of the lanes should be exciting for commuters and residents who live along the corridor and endure traffic jams on a near daily basis.
The $670 million project, a public-private partnership between the Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) and Transurban, broke ground in 2019. Construction of the project was led by a joint-venture of Branch Flatiron, a Fredericksburg-area contractor.
The extension is expected to deliver economic development benefits to the Fredericksburg and Stafford areas by creating more than 9,100 jobs and generating $1.1 billion in economic activity, according to the governor.
It also provides new access points for faster and easier access to Quantico for the area's 28,000 workers and many others who frequent the base.
“And might I add, it’s just another reason why the FBI headquarters should go in Virginia” Youngkin said.
