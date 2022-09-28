Hurricane Ian, which is currently battering parts of Florida, will make its way northward through the Southeast over the next few days.
And because the mid-Atlantic region is in its predicted path, what’s left of Ian will likely affect the weather around D.C. this weekend, with 2 to 5 inches of rain expected for the area.
“It has been very dry, so the ground will be able to absorb the initial onslaught of heavy rain,” said Storm Team4 meteorologist Mike Stinneford, “but look for flooding to become an issue by late Saturday night into Sunday.”
In Virginia, Gov. Glenn Youngkin has declared a state of emergency, which starts Friday, in anticipation of the hurricane’s effect on portions of the state.
“Hurricane Ian is a large, powerful storm, and current predictions indicate that it may impact parts of Virginia later this week into early next week,” Youngkin said in a statement.
As the storm makes its way to the area, Youngkin is encouraging Virginians to “make a plan, have supplies on hand, and follow official sources for the latest forecast information and guidance.”
That forecast has also prompted a warning from Virginia’s Department of Wildlife Resources. In a statement Wednesday, the department advised boaters and fishers to be extra careful due to the heavy rains and strong winds. The department’s spokesperson, Paige Pearson, said Ian has the potential to flood the entire state and bring winds up to 40 mph.
“Please be cautious this weekend, stay inside if you can, and if you must go outside, stay up to date on the weather conditions before you head out,” she said. “And always, always wear your lifejacket when you’re on or near the water.”
In Calvert County, Maryland, sand and sandbags are now available to residents at three locations in Lusby, Barstow and Sunderland.
WTOP’s Kristi King contributed to this report.
By Jack Pointer/WTOP News
