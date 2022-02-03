Gov. Glenn Youngkin’s office is refusing to share copies of emails the governor has received on his schools tip line.
Shortly after taking office, Youngkin announced the “tip line” to his office for parents concerned that their children are being taught “divisive” material that could violate his first executive order.
On Jan. 26, InsideNoVa filed a Freedom of Information Act request seeking copies of tip line submissions received through the end of last week. But on Wednesday, Youngkin’s office told InsideNoVa and other news outlets that the records would be withheld.
“The requested records are being entirely withheld pursuant to Section 2.2-3.705.7 as working papers and correspondence of the Office of the Governor,” said Denise Burch, director of constituent services for Youngkin.
Working papers for certain officials are among the exemptions to the state’s FOIA law.
The tip line quickly received national notoriety after Youngkin announced it on conservative radio host John Fredericks’ show. The governor said it was “for parents to send us any instances where they feel their fundamental rights are being violated, where their children are not being respected [and] where there are inherently divisive practices in their schools.”
Youngkin didn’t say exactly what his office would do with the messages. But liberals from across the country quickly jumped in with promises to spam the inbox, and NBC's “Saturday Night Live” even spoofed it.
Megan Rhyne, executive director of the Virginia Coalition for Open Government, said there is no requirement for the messages to be withheld and said they could be released with names and email addresses redacted.
“I think the response was totally predictable, but I also think the response is tone-deaf. This is an issue of intense interest for the public,” she told InsideNoVa. “The office is making a choice to keep this information from the public, creating even more questions about what the purpose of this tip line is or what the governor plans to do with the information collected.”
