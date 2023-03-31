Gov. Glenn Youngkin and First Lady Suzanne Youngkin on Friday donated their collective first quarter salary, totaling $43,750, to a Christian-based nonprofit during an event at the Prince William County Adult Detention Center in Manassas.
The event, held in a gymnasium inside the jail on the eve of Second Chance month in April, benefited the Henrico-based Good News Jail & Prison Ministry, which supplies chaplains to prisons nationwide providing religious support for inmates.
Youngkin, who called his donation to the nonprofit “a gift,” and the first lady both gave brief but religious speeches to a room full of public officials – including Republican Brentsville Supervisor Jeanine Lawson – corrections officers, and inmates.
“The Good News Ministry has decided to shine a light on a very simple yet profound truth that there is hope and there is value in every single person on this planet. That is a wonderful truth,” Youngkin said. “The Good News team has kind of brought together this comprehensive way to walk hand-in-hand with the lord, but also hand in hand with each other.”
Former Prince William inmates Brandi Hinegardner and Matt Giegleson spoke of the moral support they received from the nonprofit in their efforts to reform themselves in life post-prison.
“It’s praise to god that I am here today to be able to stand before you and give you a little testimony,” Hinegardner said. “I’ve been out of this facility for four years. I am still clean and sober. I still have a full-time job. I am still living in my own home. I have my own vehicle, and I have a full-time relationship with my mother, my daughter and my grandchildren, which ... I had none of when I left this facility.”
She credited the religious support received from the nonprofit and backing from the corrections staff for her progress made since being released.
Suzanne Youngkin called the program “particularly unique."
“It marries persons who have dedicated themselves to the Christian faith and to sturdy … people in the Christian faith who others who have dedicated themselves in other ways," she said. "And your marriage of community and commitment is just so recognized and so appreciated.”
