Virginia’s transportation system was far from the biggest issue during the gubernatorial election, and Gov.-elect Glenn Youngkin spoke sparingly on the campaign trail about his vision on public transit and passenger rail.
But his administration will inherit the most ambitious rail project in the state’s recent history, with some wondering whether the incoming Republican shares his predecessor’s vision for passenger rail in Northern Virginia and across the state.
Unveiled in December 2019, work on the $3.7-billion Transforming Rail in Virginia plan has continued apace through the pandemic and could even see some acceleration through funding in the recently passed federal infrastructure bill. When completed, it will significantly increase service on Amtrak and Virginia Railway Express in Northern Virginia, adding bidirectional, late-night and weekend service on the commuter rail line.
The improvements will be anchored by a new $1.9 billion Long Bridge over the Potomac River that will serve only passenger trains, with the complete $3.7 billion cost set aside through a combination of state, federal and private funding.
Donald “DJ” Stadtler Jr., executive director of the Virginia Passenger Rail Authority, said nobody can predict what happens in a change of administrations but that the projects are well-founded.
“I think that it is a suite of projects that has clear benefits to all citizens in the Commonwealth, regardless of their political affiliation,” Stadtler added. “And as long as we continue to deliver them on time, on budget and clearly delineate the benefits to the Commonwealth, that’s all we can do. The rest of it is out of our hands.”
The plan cleared two significant milestones in 2021. In the spring, the state entered into a purchase agreement with freight operator CSX Corp. for 230 track miles and 350 miles of right-of-way between Washington and Richmond for a cost of $525 million. That purchase will eventually allow the state to separate passenger and freight rail, creating the capacity for more trains and shorter headways on Amtrak and VRE. Then in September, Amtrak added daily service between Washington and downtown Richmond at Main Street Station.
With the CSX agreement in place, Stadtler said that construction is now beginning on a slate of 14 physical projects, 12 of which will be overseen by CSX itself. The other two – the $1.9 billion Long Bridge replacement and a 0.9-mile long Franconia-Springfield bypass rail bridge – will be carried out by the passenger rail authority and the Department of Rail and Public Transportation. Work recently began on a 6-mile fourth track running from just north of Crystal City Station to just west of Alexandria’s Amtrak station.
“What’s coming up is these projects will have dirt start to move,” Stadtler said.
Beginning early next year, rail passengers who travel to and from Northern Virginia or Washington should start to see some more of the overall project benefits. Starting in January, there will be a third Amtrak train to Norfolk and a second train from Washington to Lynchbirg.
Of course, Youngkin’s administration may want to make some changes to Northam’s signature transportation plan. At a national level, Republicans tend to be more supportive of private transportation and automobile infrastructure than passenger rail and public transit, and aside from promising to roll back a five-cent gas tax increase, Youngkin said little about his transportation priorities during the campaign.
With a 10-year funding plan already committed when the plan was announced in 2019, the full suite of phase one and two work was funded from day one, meaning neither the global pandemic nor potential post-election budgetary reprioritization could threaten the project on their own. The bulk of the infrastructure work will take place in the first two phases of the plan, which are scheduled to finish in 2030 and bring the enhanced Amtrak and VRE service. But, Stadtler said, phase three and four projects that would further improve service could be accelerated through the infrastructure bill.
For example, in places where construction crews are already building a third track, planners could speed work on a fourth track that was going to be done after 2030 with new funding.
“I want to be very clear, all the money in the world will not get the Long Bridge done before 2030. That’s not something we can accelerate,” Stadtler said. “But we are looking through this bill and other opportunities … to get additional funding to move this along faster because as anybody in Northern Virginia knows, that congestion on I-95 is not getting any better. And the sooner we can get people out of their cars onto trains, the better it is for everyone. Environment, customer satisfaction, all across the board.”
Youngkin’s representatives did not respond to interview requests from InsideNoVa. Speaking to the Virginia Transit Association at its annual conference in October, Youngkin said little about specific plans on transportation, but he said he’d keep his business-like approach as governor. Before entering politics, Youngkin was the CEO of the Carlyle Group, a private equity firm.
“As public transit leaders, you particularly understand the need for government to have a laser focus on customer service. I promise I will be a partner with you on continuously improving the way we help the people of Virginia travel to and from their jobs, their schools and their homes,” Youngkin said at that event.
“As a businessman by profession and an engineer by training, I believe data should drive decisions,” he added. “And when it comes to making investments in our transportation network, I will ensure that taxpayer dollars are always doing the most they can to move people and commerce effectively and efficiently from point A to point B.”
But rail advocates aren’t too concerned that Youngkin will change tracks on the massive infrastructure project. For one, the governor-elect recently added Aubrey Layne, who served as Virginia’s Secretary of Transportation under Democratic Gov. Terry McAuliffe and Secretary of Finance under current Gov. Ralph Northam, to his transition team as an advisor.
And, unlike in many other states, passenger rail has a history of bipartisan support in Richmond.
“It changes things a little bit, but not that much,” Danny Plaugher, director of Virginians for High Speed Rail, said of the outlook for passenger rail under a Republican administration. “I think every governor in Virginia has realized that traffic on I-95 sucks and that we’re not going to be able to spend the billions and billions to even attempt to pave our way out of it. … In regards to rail, we had our biggest success under the McDonnell administration.”
During the governorship of Republican Bob McDonnell, from 2010-14, Virginia created its first intercity passenger rail fund. Even further back, Republican Jim Gilmore’s administration made historic investments into track upgrades along the I-95 corridor between Washington and Richmond.
As for the state’s most recent investment in passenger rail, Plaugher doesn’t see Youngkin wanting to walk away from the project. In fact, Plaugher said the infrastructure bill’s passage could create an opportunity for the Youngkin administration to put its stamp on the project by accelerating the completion of some of the plan’s later-phase projects.
“I think most of it is, for the most part, baked in. Long Bridge is paid for, the acquisition is complete on the I-95 corridor, and then obviously the good thing about rail is it’s always had a very bipartisan, nonpartisan support base,” Plaugher said. “Communities across the state from Southwest Virginia to the urban crescent have always clamored for more train service. So my anticipation is that it will continue on as it has.”
