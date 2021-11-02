Youngkin leads McAuliffe, but governor's race too close to call

Republican Glenn Youngkin took a solid lead in the race for governor Tuesday, but with results trickling in from Fairfax County and other heavy Democratic areas, the race was too close to call.
If Youngkin defeats Democrat Terry McAuliffe, it would be the first time a Republicans have won a statewide office in 12 years. The GOP is also looking to regain control of the Virginia House of Delegates. Each gubernatorial candidate raised nearly $60 million -- making it the costliest gubernatorial election in state history.
With about two-thirds of the state's 2,855 precincts reporting election day voting by 8:45 p.m. and 39% of the early vote counted, Youngkin was leading McAuliffe by 55% to 44%, or about 202,000 votes, according to data collected by the Virginia Public Access Project.
Third-party candidate Princess Blanding was not having much impact, receiving just 0.6% of the vote.
Nearly all of the election day precinct voting had been reported in Loudoun County, one of the most contested jurisdictions because of recent disputes over the School Board. McAuliffe was leading there by about 11 percentage points, but Democratic Gov. Ralph Northam won Loudoun by nearly 19 points in 2017 en route to winning statewide by about 9 points.
In largely Democratic Fairfax County, only about 10% of the precincts were reporting election day results, and some early votes were also reported. McAuliffe was leading 67% to 31%. Northam won 68% of the Fairfax vote in 2017.
In Prince William County, which also has trended Democratic in recent years, McAuliffe held a 53% to 46% lead with about two-thirds of election day precincts counted. Northam won 61% of the Prince William vote in 2017.
The Virginia election drew national attention as an early measure of whether sentiment against former President Donald Trump will continue to drive Democratic turnout even with Trump out of office. McAuliffe tried throughout the campaign to tie Youngkin to Trump, while Youngkin focused his campaign on issues such as education and taxes.
Youngkin, a Great Falls resident making his first run for political office, retired last year as co-CEO of the Carlyle Group. McAuliffe is seeking to become just the second person in modern times to be elected governor twice, as he also served from 2014 to 2018. He would join Mills Godwin, who served from 1966 to 1970 and again from 1974 to 1978. Virginia's constitution prohibits governors from succeeding themselves.
The races for the other two top statewide offices appeared to be equally as tight. Prince William County Del. Hala Ayala, a Democrat, is battling Republican Winsome Sears, a Winchester businesswoman for lieutenant governor. The winner will be Virginia's highest elected woman ever, supplanting Mary Sue Terry, who was attorney general from 1986 to 1994. Ayala is also seeking to become the first Prince William resident to win statewide office since William Grayson was elected to the U.S. Senate in 1788.
In the race for attorney general, Democrat Mark Herring of Loudoun County, seeking his third team, was challenged by Republican Del. Jason Miyares of Virginia Beach.
Republicans, meanwhile, hope to retake control of the 100-member House of Delegates, which they lost in 2019 as anti-Trump sentiment drove Democratic voters. Democrats currently have 55 seats, so Republicans need to pick up six seats to regain control. Democrats also control the state Senate, 21-19. That house is not up for election again until 2023.
Winners of the House races, who typically serve two-year terms, may have to run again as soon as next year, however, as the state's redistricting following the 2020 Census has not been completed. A Virginia court has been asked to order elections in new districts next fall.
Several Northern Virginia races were targeted as possible takeovers for Republicans, including seats currently held by Wendy Gooditis in the 10th District (portions of Loudoun, Frederick and Clarke counties), Josh Cole in the 28th District (portions of the city of Fredericksburg and Stafford County) and Dan Helmer in the 40th District (portions of Fairfax and Prince William counties).
Gooditis is being challenged by Republican Nick Clemente, Cole by Republican Tara Durant and Helmer by Republican Harold Pyon.
Over 3.2 million of Virginia's 5.9 million registered voters are expected to cast ballots in this year's election, down from the 4.4 million who voted in the 2020 presidential election. As of Monday, over 1.16 million voters had already cast ballots in person or by mail, with another 89,000 mail ballot applications still outstanding, according to the Virginia Public Access Project. Early voting began Sept. 17 and continued through Oct. 30.
In 2017, the last gubernatorial election, only 195,000 votes were cast before Election Day. That year, with about 2.6 million Virginians voting, current Gov. Ralph Northam, a Democrat, easily defeated Republican Ed Gillespie, 54% to 45%. In 2013, McAuliffe defeated Republican Ken Cuccinelli by about 56,000 votes out of 2.2 million.
Republicans last won a statewide election in Virginia in 2009, when former Gov. Bob McDonnell led a sweep of the three top races. Last year, President Joe Biden defeated Trump by 10 percentage points in the state.
Stay with InsideNoVa throughout the evening for election results and updates.
