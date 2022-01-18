Gov.-elect Glenn Youngkin named Craig Crenshaw as his secretary of Veterans and Defense Affairs and former U.S. Sen. candidate Dan Gade as the commissioner of the Department of Veterans Services.
“Craig and Dan share my vision for making Virginia the best place for our military heroes to pursue the next chapter of their lives,” Youngkin said in an announcement Tuesday. “They are dedicated to caring for our veterans, championing their concerns, connecting them with resources, getting them the proper care and reducing barriers on their capital and employment opportunities.”
Crenshaw has over 30 years of leading logistics products and services and currently is president of Claxton Logistics Services, based in Stafford County. He is a Marine Corps veteran who retired as a major general.
Crenshaw received a bachelor’s degree in political science from Southern University and A&M College. He has master’s degrees from Webster University and the Eisenhower School for National Security and Resource Strategy.
Gade served in the U.S. Army in Iraq, where he was injured and had to have his right leg amputated. After retiring from the Army in 2017 as a lieutenant colonel, he co-founded The Independence Project, which helps veterans provide for themselves and their family and brings awareness to the issues facing veterans. He also is a professor at American University.
Gade ran against Democratic incumbent Mark Warner for the Senate in 2020 but lost with 44% of the vote. He has a bachelor’s degree from West Point and a master’s and a doctorate from the University of Georgia.
