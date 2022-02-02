Gov. Glenn Youngkin has ordered all U.S. and state flags be flown at half-staff today "in respect and memory of the officers lost" Tuesday at Bridgewater College.
The order applies to flags at all local, state and federal buildings in Virginia from sunrise to sunset today.
Bridgewater Safety Officer J.J. Jefferson and campus Police Officer John Painter had responded to a call of a suspicious individual on campus.
“After a brief interaction, 27-year-old Alexander Wyatt Campbell, opened fire and shot both officers,” killing them, WHSV-TV reported.
Jefferson was a 1992 graduate of Fauquier High School.
