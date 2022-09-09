U.S. and Virginia flags will fly at half-staff over all local, state and federal buildings and grounds in honor of Queen Elizabeth, who died Thursday at 96 years old.
Youngkin ordered flags to remain lowered until sunset on the day of interment, which is expected to take place within two weeks.
The queen, the longest serving sovereign in British history, died Thursday afternoon at Balmoral Castle in Scotland after seven decades on the throne.
