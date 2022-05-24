Gov. Glenn Youngkin has ordered all U.S. and state flags be flown at half-staff "in respect and memory" of the victims of the Robb Elementary School shooting in Uvalde, Texas.
An 18-year-old gunman opened fire Tuesday at the Texas school, killing at least 19 children as he went from classroom to classroom, officials told the Associated Press. The attacker was killed by law enforcement.
The order applies to flags at all local, state and federal buildings in Virginia from sunrise to sunset through May 28.
President Joe Biden issued a similar order today for flags at federal buildings and military bases.
