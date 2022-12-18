As the Virginia General Assembly prepares for its 2023 session, plans for a potential Washington Commanders stadium in Northern Virginia will again be on the agenda.

Gov. Glenn Youngkin's proposed budget amendments for the two years that end June 30, 2024, include $500,000 to assist with planning for potential relocation for the team, according to a report from the Richmond Times-Dispatch. The amendments were presented to legislative leaders last week.

During the 2022 legislative session, the NFL team, based in Ashburn, attempted to get legislative approval for a stadium authority that could have provided public support to the team. That bid failed amid congressional and league investigations of Commanders owner Dan Snyder.

The team said in the spring it had obtained options to purchase about 200 acres of land along Interstate 95 in Woodbridge for a potential new stadium complex, including a large mixed-use development. It is not clear when those options expire.

Reports also said the team was negotiating to possibly buy land in the Sterling area of Loudoun County, just east of Dulles International Airport.

Youngkin's amendment would call for the money to be used in the 2024 fiscal year, which begins July 1.

The Times-Dispatch said Youngkin's budget calls for "the Secretary of Finance to develop relevant capabilities, conduct planning, and evaluate potential economic incentives related to the relocation of the Washington Commanders to the Commonwealth of Virginia," adding that any package of incentives "shall be developed in the best interest of Virginia taxpayers."

The amendment will need to be approved by both the House of Delegates and state Senate during the session that begins in January.

The Commanders currently play at FedEx Field in Landover, Md., but can move from that location after the 2027 season.