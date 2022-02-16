Virginia parents will be able to opt out of school mask mandates no later than March 1 under a bill adopted by the Virginia House of Delegates on Wednesday afternoon.

Just hours later, Gov. Glenn Youngkin, who proposed amendments making the bill effective immediately, signed the legislation in a ceremony on the steps of the state Capitol. Without the amendment, the bill would not have been effective until July 1.

School systems have until March 1 to comply with the new law. Shortly after the governor signed the legislation, Loudoun County Public Schools announced masks are optional in schools effective Feb. 22.

The legislation does not prohibit school systems from implementing mask mandates to prevent the spread of COVID-19 or other diseases but allows parents to opt out of requirements that their children wear masks without providing any explanation or reason. It also stipulates that students who do not wear masks cannot be disciplined or face any academic consequences.

“Today we are re-establishing and restoring power back to parents,” Youngkin said at the signing ceremony. “But we are also re-establishing our expectations that we will get back to normal and this is the path.”

The emergency amendment was approved by the House on a party-line 52-48 vote, with Republicans backing it. That followed a 21-19 vote late Tuesday in the state Senate, where the bill originated. Three Democrats joined 17 of the 18 Republicans in the Senate in supporting the amendment.

Emergency clauses usually require approval by four-fifths, or 80, of the House members, but Speaker of the House Todd Gilbert, a Republican, ruled that because the amendment was proposed by the governor, only a majority vote was required. He noted that emergency clauses recommended by the governor were approved by simple majority votes during the 2020 and 2021 sessions of the General Assembly, when Democrats were in control.

Del. Marcus Simon, D-Falls Church, spoke briefly against the amendment before the vote. "This has been a rush to get the governor a needed political win," he said.

A separate vote was held on another amendment proposed by Youngkin, stipulating that nothing in the legislation would prohibit him from issuing an executive order during a public health emergency. The vote to approve that amendment was 77-23.