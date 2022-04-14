Several bills introduced by area legislators are slated to become law July 1.
Gov. Glenn Youngkin signed hundreds of bills, including several from local representatives, ahead of the Monday deadline for him to take action.
Judges
Youngkin signed bills from local Del. Luke Torian and Sen. Scott Surovell to increase the number of judges in the 31st Judicial Circuit, which is Prince William, from six to seven.
The legislation was submitted after a request by Chief Circuit Court Judge Kimberly Irving, who said the court has overbooked dockets, increasingly complex cases and a growing backlog.
The number of judges in judicial circuits are set by the General Assembly and the Judicial Council of Virginia. The legislation serves as a recommendation to the council.
Irving cited the county’s high number of criminal and domestic relations cases and the county’s growing population as factors necessitating another judge. Since the court added a sixth judge in 2015, the population in its jurisdiction has grown by an estimated 42,000 people.
Irving wrote that as of Oct. 1, the county had 3,493 pending felony criminal cases, with 2,244 pending for more than a year. Meanwhile, the court was on track for more than 20,000 new case filings in 2021.
Domestic relation cases have clogged up the court system as well. Irving said Prince William has 2,910 pending domestic cases, with 64% pending for longer than a year. By comparison, she said, Norfolk, Richmond and Chesterfield County have 3,020 pending cases combined.
Cemeteries
Youngkin also signed two bills introduced by local Del. Danica Roem aimed at preventing similar future issues similar to those that recently occurred at Thoroughfare.
Late last year, Prince William supervisors approved funds to purchase land at the Thoroughfare cemeteries in the Broad Run area and better identify, mark and preserve historic Black and Native American cemeteries.
The move came after a push from descendants of those buried there after one of the cemeteries was cleared by the landowner.
The land in question was first owned by James Scott, who died without a will in 1970. Tax payments on the land stopped in 1994, and in 2020 the county brought it to auction after an extensive search and notification process of descendants.
The first bill allows localities to establish an ordinance creating a register of identified cemeteries on private properties and requires local governments to publish a public notice before any public sale of property that includes a cemetery.
The second deals with cemeteries on publicly owned land and requires localities to make greater efforts to contact relatives of those who are buried there before selling it.
Occoquan
Youngkin also signed off changes to Occoquan’s town charter that would allow members of Town Council to serve four-year terms. The charter was first approved in 1930 and last received a thorough update in 1993, according to town documents.
Revisions to town charters must be approved by Town Council and then approved by the General Assembly and signed by the governor.
The changes reflect various updates to state code over the past 28 years, including the movement of town elections from May to November.
Town Council members and the mayor serve two-year terms under the current charter. The revised charter would elect all officials to four-year terms starting with the November 2022 election.
Commanders
Meanwhile, legislators are still hammering out details on proposals to support construction of a $3 billion Washington Commanders NFL football stadium complex in Prince William or Loudoun county.
Sen. Richard Saslaw, D-Fairfax, and Del. Barry Knight, R-Virginia Beach, introduced similar legislation to create the Virginia Football Stadium Authority. Legislators were unable to resolve differences between the bills before the end of the regular session in March.
The bills are being reviewed in the ongoing special session.
Officials of the Ashburn-based team have been meeting with legislators since late last year. The Commanders’ contract at FedEx Field in Landover, Md., ends in 2027.
The new authority would be similar to an existing Baseball Stadium Authority, which the state created in 1995 with the hopes of landing a Major League Baseball team. Under such authorities, officials typically create a district around the stadium and dedicate some or all of the new revenue generated from the complex to construction or related infrastructure.
Saslaw has said construction of the stadium would cost $1 billion, with the surrounding campus costing $2 billion that would be contributed by the owner. He has said the annual tax revenue generated by the complex is estimated at $153 million. Of that, $60 million would go to the state’s general fund, $59 million to the surrounding locality and $34 million toward paying off bonds.
The team is still reportedly considering sites in the District of Columbia and Maryland.
