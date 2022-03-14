Gov. Glenn Youngkin joined state and local officials Monday morning to break ground on a two-and-a-half-mile extension of the express lanes on Interstate 495 between the Dulles Corridor and the George Washington Memorial Parkway in Fairfax County.
The latest extension -- known as the 495 Express Lanes Northern Extension or 495 NEXT -- is part of Virginia’s 90-plus mile express lanes network planned for Northern Virginia, the governor's office said.
“The 495 NEXT project represents the Commonwealth’s commitment to improving regional infrastructure and traffic flow for Virginians, our visitors, and the broader business community,” Youngkin said. “Together with our partners from the public and private sectors, we are prioritizing investments in Virginia’s transportation network to keep people, goods, and our economy moving.”
Virginia Secretary of Transportation Shep Miller said the extension will provide relief for a "highly congested portion of the Capital Beltway, providing major benefits to the greater region."
The 495 NEXT project will add two new dynamically tolled express lanes in each direction, including new connections at the Dulles Corridor and the George Washington Memorial Parkway interchanges.
The project is expected to cut travel times for express lanes users by up to 50 percent, including for HOV 3+ and transit riders who can travel the lanes toll-free. It will also improve safety in the corridor by reducing crashes by an estimated 20 percent and limiting cut-through traffic in residential communities, according to a news release from the governor's office.
The project is estimated to generate more than $880 million in economic benefits and 6,300 jobs.
The 495 NEXT project includes:
- Replacement or rehabilitation of seven bridges
- Replacement of nine existing noise walls and the construction of one new noise wall
- Environmental commitments to improve streams and manage stormwater
- Four miles of new bicycle and pedestrian connections
- Funding for new American Legion Bridge bus service connecting Virginia and Maryland
The $660 million 495 NEXT project is a public-private partnership betweenVirginia and Transurban. Financial close was reached on Feb. 28, with Transurban securing financing for the project composed of a mix of equity and debt, including loans through the federal Transportation Infrastructure Finance and Innovation Act (TIFIA) and the Virginia Transportation Infrastructure Bank.
In October, VDOT and Transurban executed a comprehensive agreement for the 495 NEXT project, and Transurban selected Lane Construction as the design-build contractor for the project after a competitive selection process.
In July, VDOT completed more than three years of environmental study and evaluation for the project by receiving a “Finding of No Significant Impact (FONSI),” from the Federal Highway Administration (FHWA) and National Park Service (NPS). Additionally, VDOT received approval from FHWA on the project’s interchange justification report, a traffic study that includes analysis of traffic impacts and benefits associated with the 495 NEXT project.
In the coming months, the 495 NEXT team will continue to refine and finalize the project’s design details, while crews continue early exploratory field activities such as surveying and begin to mobilize for full construction activities, which could start as early as this summer.
The new extended lanes are scheduled to open in 2025.
