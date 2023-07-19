Gov. Glenn Youngkin visited Bristow Tuesday, calling for tighter regulations on social media for teens and hearing from parents on the challenges of raising children in an increasingly digital world.
It was the second stop for his “Parents Matter” tour, in which Youngkin spoke with three panelist mothers from the area and dozens of others assembled inside Piney Branch Elementary School. Styled much like a campaign town hall event, Youngkin continued his call for the General Assembly to pass a budget and again pledged to overhaul the state’s behavioral health system, like he did last week at a church event in Triangle.
The social context used by Youngkin was similar to what was laid out in Triangle: Young people are contemplating suicide and other forms of self-harm at high rates, there’s evidence that youth depression is rising and the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic – during which schools were closed and many young people turned to increased use of the internet for socialization – are still being felt.
“Our children are having trouble understanding who they are and how they belong, and I think that is because of the gap of any type of social interaction and growth that our students had,” Ingrid Allen, a parent liaison at Mountain View Elementary, told Youngkin.
The dominant theme of Tuesday’s event, though, was how social media might be contributing to the mental health challenges facing young people and how parents might be better equipped to step in.
Blanca Huete, a mother, said she was planning on waiting until her children are 15 before allowing them to have a phone, but that it was difficult telling her son he couldn’t have one as more and more of his classmates were getting theirs.
“I’m not good with technology at all, so I would like a system in school to teach parents … how to block things from media. Because, it’s hard for me to go to the phone and … block things from my children, I don’t want them to see that,” she said Tuesday.
Youngkin took the opportunity to support legislation that was blocked in committee during this year’s General Assembly session. Sen. David Suetterlein, R-19th, proposed a bill that would require anyone under the age of 18 to have parental consent before signing up for a social media platform. Several states have passed similar laws in recent months, and a bipartisan group of legislators in Congress has proposed a similar bill at the federal level.
Social media challenges
Youngkin encouraged parents to start parenting groups in their schools, faith communities and social circles to communicate about how to best monitor their children’s social media use.
“Social media companies know where your child is, what they’re looking at, who they’re talking to. It’s captured, packaged and used to sell them things. This is not just an invasion of your child’s privacy, but it is an invasion of the values that each one of you hold dear, and that’s why it’s so important that we jump in here,” Youngkin said Tuesday.
The governor also spent time lobbying for a new budget that would include his proposed increases in behavioral health spending. His plan would add an additional $230 million for this fiscal year to fund mobile crisis teams, school-based mental health programs and more -- all of this on top of the $430 million for behavioral health in the current budget. Over $50 million of the new money would also go to building out more crisis receiving centers like the one Prince William County will open next year.
On Tuesday, Youngkin called the county’s center “the national leading capability” but said the state would need to take steps to grow a larger workforce for youth behavioral health services.
“There's a huge lift in front of us in the world of behavioral health, and it is most acute with our children -- most acute because we have the furthest ground to cover,” Youngkin said.
New model policy update
Tuesday’s event steered clear of the more controversial social issues that have defined some of Youngkin’s calls for more parental rights both on the campaign trail and as governor. But as Youngkin was speaking Tuesday, the Virginia Department of Education released its final model policy update for the upcoming school year, requiring schools to only refer to students using gender pronouns corresponding to a student’s official record.
“Parents are in the best position to work with their children and, where appropriate, their children’s health care providers to determine (a) what names, nicknames, and/or pronouns, if any, shall be used for their child by teachers and school staff while their child is in school,” the policy states.
The new model policies also require students to use bathrooms corresponding to their sex at birth “except to the extent that federal law otherwise requires.”
Many gay and transgender rights advocates have said the policies target LGBTQ+ youth, who are already at elevated risk for depression and suicide by rolling back more progressive model policies adopted under Democratic Gov. Ralph Northam. In particular, many groups have said the policy mandating that schools out trans-identifying students to their parents could put them at risk if their families are unsupportive.
When the draft policies were unveiled last fall, student protests led by LGBTQ+ young people were held at schools across Virginia.
Youngkin and the VDOE have said the new policies are meant to affirm parental involvement in decisions about their child’s education.
“The 2021 Model Policies promoted a specific viewpoint aimed at achieving cultural and social transformation in schools,” the new model policy document reads. “The 2021 Model Policies also disregarded the rights of parents and ignored other legal and constitutional principles that significantly impact how schools educate students, including transgender students.”
Local school boards will now have to adopt policies that are consistent with the state’s.
“The VDOE updated model policies reaffirm my administration’s continued commitment to ensure that every parent is involved in conversations regarding their child’s education, upbringing and care,” Youngkin said in a statement about the policies.
