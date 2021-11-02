Youngkin wins governor's race, leading GOP sweep

Great Falls businessman Glenn Youngkin has been elected the 74th governor of Virginia, leading a Republican sweep of the state’s top three offices, and the party also regained control of the House of Delegates.
Youngkin defeated Democrat Terry McAuliffe, a McLean resident who was governor from 2014 to 2018, in the state’s most expensive gubernatorial election. The Associated Press called the race at 12:37 a.m. The candidates combined to spend over $120 million.
Republicans appeared to regain control of the House of Delegates by winning six Democratic seats, including one in Stafford County. If results hold when all absentee ballots are counted, the GOP would hold a 51-49 majority in the House.
With only about 28,000 early votes left to be reported in the governor's race as of 1:30 a.m., Youngkin led McAuliffe by about 86,000 votes, or just under 3 percentage points, according to unofficial returns compiled by the Virginia Public Access Project.
Youngkin’s running mates, Winsome Sears and Del. Jason Miyares, were declared winners by slightly smaller margins in their races for lieutenant governor and attorney general. Sears, a Winchester businesswoman, was leading Prince William Del. Hala Ayala by 65,000 votes, and Miyares was ahead of two-term Attorney General Mark Herring of Loudoun County by about 49,000 votes.
Democrats will still control the state Senate by a 21-19 margin, but Sears would hold a tie-breaking vote. The Senate is not up for election until 2023.
The results were a starting turnaround for Virginia Republicans, who before Tuesday had not won a statewide race in 12 years. Gov. Ralph Northam won election by nearly 9 percentage points in 2017, and President Joe Biden won the state by 10 points last year.
McAuliffe held a large lead in most polls through the summer, but he began to lose ground in late September as Youngkin latched on to the debate over critical race theory and focused on parental involvement in education issues as well as a pledge to eliminate the sales tax on groceries.
Third-party candidate Princess Blanding had little impact, receiving just 0.7% of the vote.
Youngkin spoke to supporters at a hotel in Chantilly shortly after 1 a.m.
"Together, we will change the trajectory of this commonwealth," he said. "And friends we are going to start that transformation on day one. There is no time to waste."
Youngkin said he will invest in the largest education budget in the history of Virginia, bring choice to the public school system and "embrace our parents, not ignore them."
Youngkin said his campaign turned into a movement. “This stopped being a campaign long ago. This is the spirit of Virginia coming together like never before. My fellow Virginians, this is our moment."
McAuliffe spoke to supporters at about 10:15 p.m. at the McLean Hilton in Tysons but did not concede at that time.
"We've still got a lot of votes out," he said. "We're still going to count all the votes because every single Virginian deserves to have their vote counted."
McAuliffe won Loudoun County, one of the most contested jurisdictions because of recent disputes over the School Board, but only by about 10 percentage points. Democratic Gov. Ralph Northam won Loudoun by nearly 19 points in 2017 en route to winning statewide by about 9 points.
In Fairfax, with all but one precinct reporting results, McAuliffe was leading 64% to 35%. Northam won 68% of the Fairfax vote in 2017.
In Prince William County, which also has trended Democratic in recent years, McAuliffe won 58% of the vote to Youngkin's 41%. Northam won 61% of the Prince William vote in 2017.
All results are unofficial until certified by local and state elections officials. Also, absentee ballots that were postmarked by Tuesday will be counted as long as they are received by Friday. An estimated 89,000 absentee ballots were still outstanding as of Tuesday morning, according to VPAP.
The Virginia election drew national attention as an early measure of whether sentiment against former President Donald Trump will continue to drive Democratic turnout even with Trump out of office. McAuliffe tried throughout the campaign to tie Youngkin to Trump.
Youngkin, making his first run for political office, retired last year as co-CEO of the Carlyle Group. McAuliffe would have become just the second person in modern times to be elected governor twice, joining Mills Godwin, who served from 1966 to 1970 and again from 1974 to 1978. Virginia's constitution prohibits governors from succeeding themselves.
If the results are confirmed, Sears would become Virginia's highest elected woman and first Black woman elected to statewide office. Mary Sue Terry was attorney general from 1986 to 1994. Ayala was seeking to become the first Prince William resident to win statewide office since William Grayson was elected to the U.S. Senate in 1788.
In the House of Delegates races, it appeared as though all Northern Virginia Democrats would hold onto their seats except Del. Josh Cole in the 28th District, which consists of parts of Stafford County and Fredericksburg. With all but late-arriving absentee ballots counted, Cole appeared to have lost to Republican Tara Durant by about 700 votes.
In another hotly contested race, Democrat Wendy Gooditis held on to her 10th District seat, representing Loudoun, Frederick and Clarke counties, by about 600 votes over GOP challenger Nick Clemente.
And in the 40th District, consisting of parts of Fairfax and Prince William, Democrat Dan Helmer held on to his seat with 54% of the vote.
Winners of the House races, who typically serve two-year terms, may have to run again as soon as next year, however, as the state's redistricting following the 2020 Census has not been completed. A Virginia court has been asked to order elections in new districts next fall.
Over 3.2 million of Virginia's 5.9 million registered voters were expected to cast ballots in this year's election, down from the 4.4 million who voted in the 2020 presidential election. As of Monday, over 1.16 million voters had already cast ballots in person or by mail. Early voting began Sept. 17 and continued through Oct. 30.
In 2017, the last gubernatorial election, only 195,000 votes were cast before Election Day. That year, with about 2.6 million Virginians voting, current Gov. Ralph Northam, a Democrat, easily defeated Republican Ed Gillespie, 54% to 45%. In 2013, McAuliffe defeated Republican Ken Cuccinelli by about 56,000 votes out of 2.2 million.
Analysis by the Virginia Public Access Project showed that while turnout was up from 2017 in virtually every Virginia locality, the increases tended to be greater in Republican-leaning jurisdictions.
Republicans last won a statewide election in Virginia in 2009, when former Gov. Bob McDonnell led a sweep of the three top races. Last year, President Joe Biden defeated Trump by 10 percentage points in the state.
