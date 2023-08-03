Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin would defeat President Joe Biden if the two were matched up in next year's presidential election, according to a new poll conducted by the L. Douglas Wilder School of Government and Public Affairs at Virginia Commonwealth University.
If the election were held today, 44% of the respondents said they would vote for Youngkin, while 37% would vote for Biden, the poll found. Youngkin, who was elected governor in 2021 but can't run for re-election, has been mentioned as a potential late entry into the Republican presidential race.
If the candidates were Biden and former President Donald Trump, 43% of respondents favored Biden, while 40% favored Trump. If the candidates were Biden and current Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, the vote would be evenly split, with each candidate receiving 41%.
Among all three hypothetical elections, voting intentions were largely split by political party. Democrats (77%) indicated they would vote for Biden across all three proposed presidential match-ups while Republicans (83%) would vote for their party’s nominee. Among the Republican candidates, independents were slightly more likely to favor either Trump (40%) or DeSantis (37%) than Youngkin (31%), athough all three register more support than Biden among independents.
“Voters are showing no clear and distinct preference for Democrats or Republicans in elections from the statehouse to the White House,” said former Gov. L. Douglas Wilder, namesake of the VCU school. “This is a continuing trend and should be a ‘wakeup call’ to Democrats and Republicans. Voters are looking for leadership at all levels and want their voices heard. The people are attuned to the issues impacting their lives, demanding that elected officials represent their interests, regardless of political party.”
The Commonwealth Poll was conducted July 14-25, with a sample of 804 adults living. It has a margin of error of 5.46 percentage points. Full results can be found at research.wilder.vcu.edu/commonwealth-polls.
Approval of Biden
The poll also found that 39% of Virginians approve of how Biden is handling his job as president, compared with 54% who disapprove. There was a divide based on political party, with 72% of Democrats, 18% of independents and 6% of Republicans saying they approve of how Biden is handling his job.
Approval of Youngkin
Virginians were more likely to approve of how Youngkin is handling his job as governor, with 49% approving and 31% disapproving. His approval rating has increased from last year’s poll (July 2022), when it registered at 38%.
Youngkin’s approval rating varied across key demographics, with 29% of 18- to 34-year-olds, 65% of 35- to 54-year-olds and 52% of those 55 or older reporting that they approve of how he is handling his job. Approval levels were also split by education — those with a high school diploma or less and those with some college but without a degree were more likely to approve of Youngkin than respondents with a college degree or higher.
Men were more likely to approve of Youngkin than women, with 53% of men and 46% of women citing approval, and white respondents (59%) were more likely to report approval than Black respondents (31%). Approval of Youngkin was heavily split along party lines, with 78% of Republicans reporting approval compared with 28% of Democrats and 34% of independents.
Recent Supreme Court decisions
In recent months, the Supreme Court has made two decisions that have been particularly controversial: prohibiting the use of affirmative action in college admissions decisions and prohibiting Biden’s student loan forgiveness proposal.
When asked about these decisions, Virginians were evenly split on the idea of affirmative action, with 41% agreeing that it should be banned and 41% disagreeing. Republicans were most likely to believe that affirmative action should be banned (73%) compared with Democrats (15%) and independents (45%). Division was also clear by race, with 79% of Black Virginians believing affirmative action in college admissions should not be banned, compared with 33% of white respondents.
More Virginians (49%) believe that the Department of Education should be able to move forward with its student loan forgiveness program than do not (42%).
Feelings on this issue were also divided along party lines, with 80% of Democrats stating the forgiveness program should move forward, compared with 17% of Republicans and 40% of independents. By age group, 18- to 34-year-olds most heavily supported the student loan forgiveness program — 64% indicated they believe it should move forward, compared with 46% of those ages 35 to 54 and 46% of those 55 or older.
The race for U.S. Senate
While Virginians favored Youngkin in a hypothetical presidential run, in a race for the U.S. Senate, incumbent Tim Kaine (47%) was favored over Youngkin (42%). By party, 86% of Democrats said they would vote for Kaine and 86% of Republicans would vote for Youngkin. Among independents, 45% favored Youngkin compared with 29% supporting Kaine.
Control of the General Assembly
When asked about House of Delegates control following the November 2023 election, 47% of Virginians said they would prefer a Republican majority and 41% would prefer a Democratic majority. The House is currently controlled by the GOP.
For the state Senate, currently controlled by Democrats, Virginians were evenly split between favoring a Democratic (44%) or a Republican majority (44%).
All 100 seats in the House and 40 seats in the Senate are up for election this fall.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.