Youngkin projected to win governor's race, leading GOP sweep

Great Falls businessman Glenn Youngkin has been elected the 74th governor of Virginia, leading what appears to be a Republican sweep of the state’s top three offices, according to projections from major news organizations early Wednesday morning.
Youngkin defeated Democrat Terry McAuliffe, a McLean resident who was governor from 2014 to 2018, in the state’s most expensive gubernatorial election, according to both CNN and the Associated Press, which called the race at 12:37 a.m. The candidates combined to spend over $120 million.
With about 104,000 early votes and a few precincts left to count, Youngkin led McAuliffe by about 90,000 votes, or 3 percentage points, according to unofficial returns.
Youngkin’s running mates, Winsome Sears and Del. Jason Miyares, appeared headed to victories by slightly smaller margins in their races for lieutenant governor and attorney general. Sears, a Winchester businesswoman, was leading Prince William Del. Hala Ayala by 70,000 votes, and Miyares was ahead of two-term Attorney General Mark Herring of Loudoun County by about 55,000 votes.
Control of the 100-member House of Delegates was still up for grabs early Wednesday, but it appeared Republicans would pick up at least five seats currently held by Democrats. The GOP would need to pick up six seats to regain the control it lost in 2019. Democrats will still control the state Senate by a 21-19 margin, but Sears would hold a tie-breaking vote.
The results were a starting turnaround for Virginia Republicans, who before Tuesday had not won a statewide race in 12 years. Gov. Ralph Northam won election by nearly 9 percentage points in 2017, and President Joe Biden won the state by 10 points last year.
McAuliffe held a large lead in most polls through the summer, but he began to lose ground in late September as Youngkin latched on to the debate over critical race theory and focused on parental involvement in education issues as well as a pledge to eliminate the sales tax on groceries.
Third-party candidate Princess Blanding was not having much impact, receiving just 0.7% of the vote.
McAuliffe spoke to supporters at about 10:15 p.m. at the McLean Hilton in Tysons but did not concede.
"We've still got a lot of votes out," he said. "We're still going to count all the votes because every single Virginian deserves to have their vote counted."
McAuliffe won Loudoun County, one of the most contested jurisdictions because of recent disputes over the School Board, but only by about 10 percentage points. Democratic Gov. Ralph Northam won Loudoun by nearly 19 points in 2017 en route to winning statewide by about 9 points.
In largely Democratic Fairfax County, about 80 percent of the precincts had reported results by 11:15 p.m., and all early votes had been reported. McAuliffe was leading 64% to 35%. Northam won 68% of the Fairfax vote in 2017.
In Prince William County, which also has trended Democratic in recent years, McAuliffe won 58% of the vote to Youngkin's 41%. Northam won 61% of the Prince William vote in 2017.
All results are unofficial until certified by local and state elections officials. Also, absentee ballots that were postmarked by Tuesday will be counted as long as they are received by Friday. An estimated 89,000 absentee ballots were still outstanding as of Tuesday morning.
The Virginia election drew national attention as an early measure of whether sentiment against former President Donald Trump will continue to drive Democratic turnout even with Trump out of office. McAuliffe tried throughout the campaign to tie Youngkin to Trump, while Youngkin focused his campaign on issues such as education and taxes.
Youngkin, making his first run for political office, retired last year as co-CEO of the Carlyle Group. McAuliffe is seeking to become just the second person in modern times to be elected governor twice, as he also served from 2014 to 2018. He would join Mills Godwin, who served from 1966 to 1970 and again from 1974 to 1978. Virginia's constitution prohibits governors from succeeding themselves.
The races for the other two top statewide offices appeared to be equally as tight. Prince William County Del. Hala Ayala, a Democrat, is battling Republican Winsome Sears, a Winchester businesswoman for lieutenant governor. The winner will be Virginia's highest elected woman ever, supplanting Mary Sue Terry, who was attorney general from 1986 to 1994. Ayala is also seeking to become the first Prince William resident to win statewide office since William Grayson was elected to the U.S. Senate in 1788.
In the race for attorney general, Democrat Mark Herring of Loudoun County, seeking his third team, was challenged by Republican Del. Jason Miyares of Virginia Beach.
Late Tuesday night, Sears and Miyares held leads that were similar to Youngkin's.
Republicans, meanwhile, hope to retake control of the 100-member House of Delegates, which they lost in 2019 as anti-Trump sentiment drove Democratic voters. Democrats currently have 55 seats, so Republicans need to pick up six seats to regain control.
By 11 p.m. Tuesday, it appeared Republicans had picked up at least four seats, although all Northern Virginia Democrats held onto their seats except Del. Josh Cole in the 28th District, which consists of parts of Stafford County and Fredericksburg. With all but late-arriving absentee ballots counted, Cole appeared to have lost to Republican Tara Durant by about 700 votes.
Democrat Wendy Gooditis held on to her 10th District seat, representing Loudoun, Frederick and Clarke counties, by about 600 votes over GOP challenger Nick Clemente.
And in another hotly contested race, the 40th District, Democrat Dan Helmer appeared likely to hold on to his seat with 55% of the vote and just three precincts left to report.
Democrats also control the state Senate, 21-19. That house is not up for election again until 2023.
Winners of the House races, who typically serve two-year terms, may have to run again as soon as next year, however, as the state's redistricting following the 2020 Census has not been completed. A Virginia court has been asked to order elections in new districts next fall.
Over 3.2 million of Virginia's 5.9 million registered voters are expected to cast ballots in this year's election, down from the 4.4 million who voted in the 2020 presidential election. As of Monday, over 1.16 million voters had already cast ballots in person or by mail, with another 89,000 mail ballot applications still outstanding, according to the Virginia Public Access Project. Early voting began Sept. 17 and continued through Oct. 30.
In 2017, the last gubernatorial election, only 195,000 votes were cast before Election Day. That year, with about 2.6 million Virginians voting, current Gov. Ralph Northam, a Democrat, easily defeated Republican Ed Gillespie, 54% to 45%. In 2013, McAuliffe defeated Republican Ken Cuccinelli by about 56,000 votes out of 2.2 million.
Republicans last won a statewide election in Virginia in 2009, when former Gov. Bob McDonnell led a sweep of the three top races. Last year, President Joe Biden defeated Trump by 10 percentage points in the state.
Stay with InsideNoVa throughout the evening for election results and updates.
(2) comments
Perhaps "Your children belong to us, and also f*** you" wasn't the best campaign slogan for the Dems this year...
What is going on with Fairfax country? They delayed the reporting of their votes.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.