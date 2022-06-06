A 38-year-old employee at Youth for Tomorrow in Bristow has been arrested on indecent liberties charges after an alleged inappropriate relationship with a 16-year-old girl.
Police last week arrested Dennis James Hefllin after a resident at the campus for troubled youth on Hazel Circle Drive reported that another teen resident was having an inappropriate relationship with an employee.
The relationship continued from Jan. 1 to March 11 and the resident made the report March 15, said Prince William County Police Master Officer Renee Carr.
Heflin was arrested June 3 by members of the Warren County Sheriff's Office and was jailed on a $25,000 bond.
