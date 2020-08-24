Zoom, the go-to meeting platform in the era of the coronavirus pandemic, experienced widespread outages across the country Monday morning.
The company said in a statement the problem has been identified. The glitch was impacting users trying to start or join Zoom meetings and webinars.
Shortly after noon, Zoom reported it was deploying a fix for the outage and that meeting and webinar service had been restored for a majority of users.
The outage came as many colleges, universities and public school systems began remote learning this week.
The Virginia Community College System said it had been impacted by the outage and errors from payment to account errors.
Students may still be able to use Zoom by launching the Zoom application on your mobile device, signing into the application, and then joining a meeting from there or accessing existing scheduled meetings, the college system said.
