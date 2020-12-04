Dr. Wade Kartchner, Rappahannock-Rapidan Health District director, is encouraging area residents to continue following the often-repeated safety precautions of washing hands, watching distance and wearing masks.
“Let’s all try to show something that is fairly uncommon these days...common sense,” Kartchner wrote his most recent update of how the coronavirus is affecting the region.
As of Friday afternoon, Culpeper reported a total of 2,294 positive coronavirus cases, 115 hospitalizations and 19 deaths. These figures represent all incidents since the onset of the pandemic and do not represent how many residents are currently positive or hospitalized.
Virginia Department of Health statistics show an average of 12 new daily cases reported in the county over the last week, with 30 cases reported Friday, eight Thursday, 11 Wednesday, five Tuesday and 10 Monday.
Elsewhere in the health district, a total of 1,599 cases were reported in Fauquier as of Friday afternoon, 624 in Orange, 195 in Madison and 100 in Rappahannock.
“We have continued to see steady increases in cases throughout the district, punctuated by occasional spikes,” Kartchner wrote. “Culpeper and Fauquier counties continue to be the focus of most of our investigations, but Orange County has shown significant increases as well.”
As of Friday, the VDH reported that Orange reported an average of eight new daily cases over the last week. The county saw several spikes in late November, the largest being when 22 new cases were reported on Nov. 29.
Kartchner noted that he frequently receives questions regarding where outbreaks have occurred, which he says is an understandable albeit “somewhat misplaced” concern.
“I know it makes for good newspaper copy or website clicks, but the reality is that the virus is present community-wide, one might pick up the virus anywhere, and often our investigators are not able to pinpoint a specific place where someone may have contracted the illness,” he said.
