It began in late spring of 2018 as an annoying slight pain in Quinlan Montgomery’s groin area. But he told no one.
Over time, as the aching worsened, significantly, the tall Yorktown High School baseball player reluctantly gave in and mentioned something to his parents.
Within hours, Montgomery was seen by doctors and specialists. Blood tests and ultrasounds were taken. The diagnosis was testicular cancer.
Montgomery, then a rising junior right-handed pitcher and first baseman with considerable talent for Yorktown, feared his beloved baseball career might be over, or certainly put on hold for a while.
“The whole baseball thing was in question, and I was definitely worried about that,” Montgomery said. “It was all a weird feeling and really scary. I had never had surgery or really been hurt before. There were questions about everything.”
Montgomery’s first surgery in June of 2018 removed a tumor. The second – much more serious and detailed – was performed at the Sloan Kettering Cancer Center in New York in late August of 2018, leaving the patient hospitalized for nine days and with an incision in the middle of his stomach.
Follow-up tests days later confirmed the best news – no more cancer. So Montgomery did not require radiation or chemotherapy. He will continue to be monitored every six to eight weeks with blood tests and chest x-rays.
“As your kids get older, you worry about many more things, like them driving, their grades, drinking and making good decisions. Getting cancer wasn’t on that list,” Montgomery’s father, Scott, said.
There was a special low-fat diet for two weeks of just five grams of fat per day that Quinlan had to follow. Doctors told him it would take about a year to make a full recovery. The 30 pounds he lost during the process off his 6-foot-4-inch frame is returning. The 17-year-old Yorktown senior tips the scales now about 175, some 10 pounds shy of his top weight last spring before the health issues began.
Montgomery was cleared to start exercising and working out in early January of 2019, but that process was slow. It took a while for his stamina and strength to return. Montgomery fatigued quickly.
“I’d play touch football with my friends and I’d have to sit out every few plays to rest,” he said.
When high-school baseball practice began this past February, Montgomery said he wasn’t in “horrible shape.” He earned the position as Yorktown’s starting first baseman. His pitching, though, was limited to just 21/3 innings with a 0.00 earned run average and six strikeouts.
Now, after a busier summer season of travel ball, Montgomery’s baseball and pitching talents have significantly returned, His abilities caught the eyes of college recruiters, including those at Division I State University of New York at Stony Brook. When the Stony Brook coaching staff saw Montgomery pitch, then was informed of his bout with cancer and subsequent determined recovery, they were more impressed and interested. A roster spot was offered, with Montgomery accepting.
“Stony Brook stepped up and gave him a chance. They were impressed with what he was willing to go through to recover,” Yorktown baseball coach John Skaggs said. “Quinlan really got stronger and better as a pitcher this summer.”
Montgomery throws a fastball, curve, changeup and slider. His fastball has been clocked at 88 mph. More importantly, Skaggs said Montgomery’s intensity on the mound has returned.
“Quinlan has two personalities – the way he normally is and his intensity on the mound,” Skaggs said.
Dan Olds coaches Montgomery at R&D Baseball Academy.
“He lost almost a year’s worth of baseball, but once Quinlan got back to training and work, he stayed with it and never shied away from anything,” Olds said. “He kept a great attitude throughout. Quinlan’s victory isn’t getting a chance to play Division I baseball. It’s how he dealt with this entire process so positively.”
Montgomery’s goal during Yorktown’s 2020 spring baseball season is to make a big impact on the mound and help the Patriots make a run at winning a district championship.
“I had confidence I could be a good baseball player again,” Montgomery said. “I’m back to going 110 percent since I was cleared, and I go at it hard in the weight room, too. I’m excited about the season.”
