Dr. Alice Tang has been named chief medical officer at Sentara Northern Virginia Medical Center in Woodbridge.
Tang joined Sentara Healthcare in 2017 and previously was the medical director at Sentara Lake Ridge and co-director of the stroke program at Sentara Northern Virginia Medical Center.
“I am honored for this opportunity to serve Sentara Northern Virginia Medical Center and the community in which it serves,” Tang said. “I am excited about promoting Sentara’s mission to improve health every day by enhancing the environment in which patients receive their care, but also by how physicians and advanced practice providers provide patient care. I want to use my experience and skills to truly foster partnerships between patient and provider.”
Tang is a Maryland native. She completed a master’s degree in public health and a master of arts in medical sciences at Boston University before completing medical school at Kirksville College of Osteopathic Medicine. She trained in emergency medicine at University of Maryland Medical System and is a board-certified emergency medicine physician. She earned her MBA in healthcare at George Washington University.
Kathie Johnson, president of Sentara Northern Virginia Medical Center, said, “Many of us have worked with Dr. Tang. We know she is a strong leader with a vision for quality and a caring approach to patients and co-workers.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.