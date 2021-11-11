The Leapfrog Group, an independent national watchdog organization, has again awarded all five Inova Hospitals with “A” Hospital Safety Grades for achieving the highest national standards in patient safety.
The Leapfrog Group assigns a grade to all general hospitals across the country, using more than 30 measures of safety data including rates of preventable errors, injuries and infections, while also accounting for whether hospitals have systems in place to protect patients from harm.
“Patient safety is paramount at Inova and I am extremely proud that all five of our hospitals are consistently awarded the top grade for hospital safety from Leapfrog,” said Dr. J. Stephen Jones, president and CEO of Inova Health System. “It takes the dedication of every single team member to earn an ‘A’ grade year after year.”
Inova Loudoun Hospital is one of only 23 hospitals in the United States to be awarded an “A” every grading cycle since 2012, with 20 consecutive A’s earned. Inova Fair Oaks has received 19 consecutive “A” grades; Inova Mount Vernon has received 15 in a row since 2014; and Inova Alexandria Hospital and Inova Fairfax Hospital have received the top grade 7 times since 2018.
The Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade is the only hospital ratings program based exclusively on hospital prevention of medical errors and harm to patients. The grading system is peer-reviewed, fully transparent and free to the public. Grades are updated twice annually, in the fall and spring.
“Inova has made a clear and consistent effort to protect patients from harm,” said Leah Binder, president and CEO of The Leapfrog Group. “Establishing and maintaining systems that optimize patient safety is especially critical during times of crisis. I am grateful to the leadership and workforce of Inova Health System for their unwavering dedication to protecting patients.”
