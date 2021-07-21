Reston Hospital Center has announced that Allyssa Tobitt will serve as new chief operating officer, effective Aug. 2.
Tobitt has worked for HCA Healthcare, Reston Hospital’s parent company, since 2012, when she joined the corporate office in Nashville, Tenn., to lead various implementations related to service line management initiatives as part of a clinical excellence team.
In 2016, she transitioned into hospital operations as assistant vice president of operations at Aventura Hospital in Florida. In 2018, she was promoted to vice president operations at South Bay Hospital, also in Florida, where she was responsible for multiple clinical departments and support services. Most recently, she was chief operating officer of Doctors Hospital of Sarasota.
“Allyssa is an energetic and detail-oriented leader with an outstanding record of successful operations management,” said John Deardorff, chief executive officer of the HCA Healthcare Northern Virginia market and Reston Hospital Center. “I am confident that Allyssa’s enthusiasm and experience will be a substantial asset to our hospital leadership team and the greater Reston community.”
A native of Nashville, Tobitt earned a bachelor of science and master's of business administration from Middle Tennessee State University. She has also served on several volunteer community boards that advocate for local businesses and young children. Tobitt and her husband will be moving to Northern Virginia from Sarasota.
