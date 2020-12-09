The Alzheimer’s Association’s National Capital Area chapter will host an online community forum on Alzheimer’s and other dementias on Thursday, Dec. 10 from 5:30 to 7 p.m.
“This community forum will provide a venue to engage community members, service providers and community-based organizations to better understand the gaps in dementia education and awareness,” said Ana Nelson, vice president of programs and Services for the Alzheimer’s Association National Capital Area.
Those participating in the forum “will learn what can be done to improve the quality of life of those living with Alzheimer’s and other dementias and how to provide and expand services in our community to support them,” Nelson said.
Registration for the virtual meeting is required. For information and to register, call the Alzheimer’s Association 24/7 Helpline at (800) 272-3900 or see the Website at www.alz.org/nca.
