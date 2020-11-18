Amazon recently announced a contribution of $250,000 to assist the Arlington Free Clinic in providing health-care services to low-income, uninsured adult residents of Arlington.
Funding will support many of the 1,600 patients served by the clinic as they navigate, and recover from, the COVID pandemic.
“AFC is grateful to Amazon for recognizing the enormous challenges that nonprofits face right now, and responding in such a significant way,” Free Clinic president Nancy White said.
COVID has brought “additional barriers” to those without health-care insurance, and many of the clients seen by the clinic lost their jobs in the government-imposed lockdown that followed, the organization noted.
“The pandemic hit our region hard, and disproportionately affected the health and financial well-being of our clients,” said Diane Naughton, board chair of the Free Clinic.
Brooke Oberwetter, Amazon’s head of external affairs in the Washington region, said the company hoped the funding will allow the clinic “to continue to serve the community during this critical time by providing vital medical services to those in need.”
The free clinic’s 35 full- and part-time staff members are augmented by a team of nearly 500 medical and non-medical volunteers. For information, see the Website at www.arlingtonfreeclinic.org.
