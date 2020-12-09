The spigot is about to be turned on and the Arlington County government will be awash in cash aimed at supporting a COVID-19 vaccination effort.
County Board members on Dec. 12 are expected to accept two Virginia Department of Health grants, totaling $660,000, in support of vaccination efforts targeting high-risk county populations.
Funds will support the bureaucracy and infrastructure needed to set up facilities and develop plans for any local-government vaccination programs that may be implemented if a successful vaccine is approved and made available on a wide scale.
The grants include $500,000 that has to be spent before Dec. 30 and $160,000 that has to be depleted before the end of the state government’s fiscal year next June 30.
[Sun Gazette Newspapers provides content to, but otherwise is unaffiliated with, InsideNoVa or Rappahannock Media LLC.]
