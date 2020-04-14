Arlington County Board members will hold two days of public meetings in coming days, asking county residents to do their part to make the occasions safe.
State law requires at least three of the five members of the board to be physically present in the board room of the Ellen M. Bozman Government Center to transact business during public sessions slated for April 18 and 21. Up to two members can participate remotely.
As was the case during March’s board meeting, it is likely that most staff and applicants will themselves participate remotely.
To support those who wish to participate but do not want to attend in person, the county government will set up a phone link for the public to testify during the public-comment period or for specific items. County officials plan to have more information on the Website at www.arlingtonva.us prior to the meeting, and include it when the meetings are telecast live.
(County officials also are suggesting those with comments on specific items e-mail them directly to countyboard@arlingtonva.us, and they will be entered into the public meeting.)
Those who do attend in person will be required to maintain an appropriate distance from others in the board room, and are being asked – but not required – to wear cloth face coverings.
Translation: Yet another opportunity to impose massive urbanization on residents who don't want it with little concern those residents won't show up to object.
