The Arlington Committee of 100 will focus on “How Does Vaping Affect Kids in Arlington?” on Wednesday, Feb. 12.
A panel of experts will discuss the health and social implications of e-cigarette “vaping” by youth.
The program will take place at 8 p.m. at Phelan Hall on the main campus of Maryount University. The evening begins with a meet-and-greet session at 7 p.m. and optional dinner at 7:30 p.m.
Reservations are required by Feb. 9 if dinner is being purchased. For information, see the Website at www.arlingtoncommitteeor100.org.
